Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Papa Murphy’s Announces Return of Fan-Favorite Jack-O-Lantern Pizza to Light up your Halloween

Papa Murphy’s Announces Return of Fan-Favorite Jack-O-Lantern Pizza to Light up your Halloween

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Leading take and bake pizza brand celebrates return of the spookiest night of the year with a Scream of a Deal

Papa Murphy’s Scream of a Deal

With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is delighted to announce the return of its hauntingly delicious Jack-O-Lantern Pizza this month. Made from scratch and served fresh from your own oven, Jack-O-Lantern Pizzas—lovingly known as the Jack-O—will be available nationwide for a limited time at participating Papa Murphy’s locations in-store and online at papamurphys.com now through October 31, 2020. Two size options are available: large and family.

Guests can also celebrate the Halloween season by indulging their sweet tooth with the “Scream of a Deal” offer. With the purchase of a Jack-O Pizza, Papa Murphy’s will be offering one pound of their made-from-scratch, ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $3 more at participating locations.

“To our guests, Jack-O Pizza isn’t just another promotion—it’s a one-of-a-kind treat and a cultural tradition they look forward to every October,” said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Papa Murphy’s. “While Halloween may look different this year, fans all around the country can keep the spirit of fun alive by adding a Papa Murphy’s Jack-O-Lantern pizza to their celebration. This year, Change the Way You Pizza and Halloween.”

Each Jack-O Pizza at Papa Murphy’s begins with dough made fresh in store, in the shape of a pumpkin, which is topped with traditional red sauce and 100 percent whole-milk mozzarella, grated in stores daily. Premium pepperoni is placed into a smiling Jack-O-Lantern face with two olive eyes.

Papa Murphy’s continues to focus on the highest level of service and personal safety for guests and communities during this unique pandemic environment. Stores have made it easier than ever for guests to bake their favorite pizza at home on their own schedule. Guests can order online or through their favorite delivery app where available. In the stores, “quick pick-up” racks are conveniently placed near the entrance, so guests can limit time inside. Where possible, curbside pick-up and drive-thru options are also offered to allow guests to stay in their vehicles.

Guests can serve up some terrifyingly tasty, home-baked Jack-O Pizza in just 15 minutes.

For more information and to find the Papa Murphy’s location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

About Papa Murphy’s
Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (“Papa Murphy’s” or the “Company”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling hand-crafted, fresh pizzas for customers to bake at home. The Company was founded in 1981 and currently operates franchised and corporate-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy’s core purpose is to help anyone with an oven and 15 minutes serve a scratch-made meal. In addition to fresh pizzas, the Company offers hand-crafted salads, sides and desserts to complete the meal. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com for easy pick up everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:
Alexis Diltz or Daniel Evans
[email protected]  
360-449-4001

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8ce4c00-a770-4a5b-8c46-b5612c6b7a02

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.