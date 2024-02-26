Triple Pepp Pizza Triple Pepp Pizza

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is thrilled to announce the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide starting today through April 7, 2024.

This beloved pizza is the perfect harmony of flavors and textures with three different types of pepperoni all together on one delicious Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza. It all starts with our Giant Pepperoni, perfect for the biggest pepperoni lovers, then it’s topped with our go-to all-time favorite Classic Pepperoni, and finished with our Mini Cup Pepperoni for a little cup of crunch in every bite.

“We launched this craveable pizza in 2020 and our guests ask us to bring it back year after year,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Tipoff your next basketball viewing party with a Triple Pepp Pizza and invite your friends and family over to share!”

For more information about the Triple Pepp Pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com .

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s International LLC (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE.

It’s no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy’s brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take ‘n’ bake at home with ease. In addition to take ‘n’ bake pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid’s options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

