National Pizza Month Papa Murphy’s

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s time to celebrate National Pizza Month! Starting Sunday, October 1 Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is giving pizza fans 30% off any online order of regular menu priced items using code PZMON23. This limited time, online only offer is valid through Friday, October 6 at all Papa Murphy’s locations.

“Papa Murphy’s take ‘n’ bake pizza is an easy meal solution for any day, and even more so during National Pizza Month. The whole family can enjoy fresh, delicious pizza, hot out of your own home oven. We invite you to take advantage of this offer to try our tasty signature recipe pizzas or customize with a variety of crust options and fresh toppings to make the perfect meal for everyone at your dinner table tonight,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s.

You can make pizza night even tastier by adding one of our delicious new side items – Garlic or Cinnamon Monkey Bread, Calzones, or Meatballs & Marinara – to your order. Visit PapaMurphys.com to place your online order for pickup or delivery today!

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s International LLC (“Papa Murphy’s”) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n’ Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE.

It’s no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy’s brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take ‘n’ bake at home with ease. In addition to take ‘n’ bake pizzas, Papa Murphy’s offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid’s options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa McNairy

262-497-7166

communications@papamurphys.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f4ff7d9-b48b-4819-bdd0-76b04673cd79