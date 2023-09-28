Harnessing miniaturization and smart integration as pioneering trends in the era of sustainable electronics in the paper and plastic film capacitors market. Capacitors enhance renewable energy system stability and efficiency, fostering a sustainable future. Despite growth, paper and plastic capacitors face challenges and opportunities in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The paper and plastic film capacitors market is forecasted to garner revenue of US$ 4.5 billion in 2033, up from US$ 2.7 billion in 2023 advancing at a rate of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

In the dynamic realm of the paper and plastic film capacitors industry, two prevailing trends stand out as transformative forces.

The industry is witnessing a significant shift towards miniaturization, driven by the ever-increasing demand for smaller and more compact electronic devices. This trend aligns with consumer preferences for portable and space-efficient products.

The market is experiencing a rapid integration of smart technologies, particularly within the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, where paper and plastic film capacitors play a pivotal role.

These capacitors enable real-time monitoring, data analytics, and enhanced performance in various electronic applications, further solidifying their importance in the evolving world of sustainable and interconnected electronics.

The automotive sector is a leading consumer of paper and plastic film capacitors, especially in electric and hybrid vehicles. As the world pivots toward sustainable transportation, the demand for these capacitors in the automotive industry is poised to rise.

The transition to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power is another driving force behind the market for paper and plastic film capacitors. These capacitors are vital components in energy storage systems, ensuring efficient energy conversion and management.

These capacitors contribute to the stability and efficiency of renewable energy systems, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. While the paper and plastic film capacitors market is experiencing robust growth, it is not without its challenges and opportunities.

The electronics industry has faced supply chain disruptions, including semiconductor shortages and logistical challenges, which can impact the production and availability of paper and plastic film capacitors. While miniaturization is an opportunity, it also requires continuous investment in research and development to keep up with evolving technological requirements.

“As countries strive to meet their renewable energy targets and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, the role of paper and plastic film capacitors in this transition becomes increasingly important.”, opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The paper and plastic film capacitors market value reached US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2022.

in 2022 with a CAGR of from 2018 to 2022. The market in the United States of America accounts for US$ 813.5 million revenue share by 2033 on a global level.

revenue share by 2033 on a global level. The United Kingdom paper and plastic film capacitors industry is projected to advance at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the market for paper and plastic film capacitors in Japan will garner about US$ 887.5 million of the market share.

of the market share. The China market for paper and plastic film capacitors market is predicted to progress steadily with a CAGR of 5.3% during the projected period.

How is the Competition Landscape in the Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Industry?

The competition landscape in the paper and plastic film capacitors industry is marked by the presence of several key players competing for market share.

These players are engaged in strategies such as product innovation, expansion into emerging markets, and partnerships to strengthen their positions. Additionally, the market’s competitive dynamics are influenced by factors such as the growing emphasis on sustainability, miniaturization trends, and the integration of capacitors in IoT devices.

As the market continues to evolve, competition remains robust, with companies striving to meet the diverse demands of industries ranging from consumer electronics to automotive and renewable energy applications.

Top Players in the Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Industry

AVX Corporation

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc

Custom Electronics Inc

Electro Technik Industries Inc

Hitachi AIC Inc.

Kemet Corporation

Segmentation Analysis of the Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors Market

By Product Segment:

AC Film Capacitors

DC Film Capacitors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

