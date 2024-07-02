Paper Dyes Industry size is expected to register 3.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for sustainable solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paper Dyes Market Size is projected to surpass USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing demand for colored paper in packaging, printing, and decorative applications is driving the market growth. The rise in e-commerce and retail sectors is fueling the need for attractive packaging, further boosting the use of paper dyes. As per data from the Census.gov, the U.S. retail e-commerce sales for the first quarter of 2024 were estimated at $268.1 billion. Significant advancements in dyeing technologies are improving color quality and sustainability, increasing the product appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/8592

The expansion of the education sector and the rise in paper-based publishing is also accelerating the product adoption. Lately, the popularity of personalized and specialty papers in crafts and stationery is significantly rising. The presence of regulatory support for environmentally friendly dyes and the increasing use of recycled paper products will also positively influence the industry growth.

Growing demand for direct dyes

The direct dyes type segment is estimated to account for sizeable share of the paper dyes market by 2032, owing to their cost-effectiveness, ease of application, and strong affinity for cellulose fibers. These dyes offer vibrant colors and are suitable for various paper types. The increasing demand for high-quality, colored packaging and printing papers, along with advancements in dyeing technology, are supporting the segment expansion.

High appeal in tissue application

Paper dyes market from the tissues application segment will expand by 2032 driven by rising consumer demand for aesthetically appealing, colored tissues for personal and commercial use. Enhanced product differentiation and branding opportunities provided by dyed tissues is attracting multiple manufacturers. Additionally, the preference for soft, hygienic, and decorative tissues in hospitality and healthcare sectors is increasing. Technological advancements in dye formulations that ensure safety and colorfastness will further contribute to segment growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/8592

Europe to reflect robust growth

Europe paper dyes industry is projected to depict significant growth between 2024 and 2032, owing to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, advancements in dyeing technology, and the expansion of the printing and publishing sectors. The rising consumer preference for colored and specialty papers in crafts and stationery, along with regulatory support for environmentally friendly products is driving the product deployment. The growing use of recycled paper requiring dyes is also accelerating the market growth in the region.

Paper Dyes Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the paper dyes industry include Archroma, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., DIC Corporation, Dystar, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Kao Corporation, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Milliken & Company, and Synthesia. These industry players are adopting various business expansion strategies, including mergers & acquisitions as well as collaborations to increase their market profit. For instance, in March 2023, Archroma completed the acquisition of Huntsman Corporation’s Textile Effects business, while restructuring its operations into two divisions, each targeting a distinct end market.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: [email protected]