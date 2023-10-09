The global paper straw market is likely to reach US$ 5.3 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 17.2% by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to RationalStat analysis, Global Paper Straw Market value is estimated at US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Paper straws, which are totally constructed of paper or other biodegradable materials, are eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws. They are intended to reduce plastic waste and the environmental effect of single-use plastic straws. Paper straws are commonly utilized in a variety of industries, such as restaurants, cafes, fast-food chains, and bars, as well as at events and in homes.

As the demand for environmentally friendly products such as paper straws grows, producers and suppliers face growing competition. This rivalry frequently leads to innovation, cheaper pricing, and greater market availability of paper straws.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global paper straw market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including straw length, material type, straw diameter, sales channel, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global paper straw market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global paper straw market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Paper Straw Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of material type, because of its great quality and durability, virgin paper has a larger market share.

On the basis of end user, due to the increasing growth of the food service industry, the food service segment dominates the worldwide paper straw market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 5.3 billion Growth Rate 17.2% Key Market Drivers Growing demand for sustainable products

Global shift in consumer behavior

Support from Corporations and Organizations Companies Profiled Aardvark Straws

Eco-Products, Inc.

International Paper

Huhtamaki Group

Faerch Group

Biopac UK Ltd

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Players engaged in the manufacturing of paper straw adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global paper straw market include,

In July 2022, Lamipak introduced its brand-new U-shaped paper straw. Furthermore, new technological breakthroughs, such as plant-based and recycled paper manufacture, boosted competitiveness.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global paper straw market growth include Aardvark Straws, Eco-Products, Inc., International Paper, Huhtamaki Group, Faerch Group, and Biopac UK Ltd, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global paper straw market based on straw length, material type, straw diameter, sales channel, end user, and region

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Straw Length <5.75 inches 75-7.75 inches 75-8.5 inches 5-10.5 inches >10.5 inche

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Virgin Paper Recycled Paper

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Straw Diameter <0.15 inches 15-0.196 inches 196-0.25 inches 25-0.4 inches >0.4 inches

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Sales Channel Manufacturers E-retail Distributors Hypermarkets Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Household Food Service Hotel Restaurants Bars & Lounges Cafes Cinemas Airline & Railways Institutional Educational Healthcare Corporate

Global Paper Straw Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Paper Straw Market US Canada Latin America Paper Straw Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Paper Straw Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Paper Straw Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Paper Straw Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Paper Straw Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Paper Straw Report:

What will be the market value of the global paper straw market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global paper straw market?

What are the market drivers of the global paper straw market?

What are the key trends in the global paper straw market?

Which is the leading region in the global paper straw market?

What are the major companies operating in the global paper straw market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global paper straw market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

