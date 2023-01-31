Global competition winners hail from Cal State Polytechnic University Pomona; Stanford University; and University of Central Florida

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ), a silver sponsor of the 2022-2023 Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC), today recognized winners of the final CPTC global competition held at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on Jan.13-15, 2023. The first-place winners are Justin Covairt, Gabriel Fok, Taylor Nguyen, Jimmy C. Peng, Derrick Tran, Dylan Tran, Marshall Ung and Jasmine Weddle representing California State Polytechnic University Pomona. Stanford University took second place, and University of Central Florida took third place.

The CPTC is an event in which the world’s top cybersecurity students are assigned to penetration test a real-world scenario and determine areas of vulnerability. The participating students gain real-life experience that will prove hugely beneficial to future employers, especially during the growing shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the workforce.

“Paperclip would like to thank the organizers, coaches, and volunteers for dedicating countless hours of their time to make an event like this happen,” said Chad Walter, Chief Revenue Officer for Paperclip, Inc. “It was amazing to witness the techniques demonstrated by these competitors. Not only did these students have to prove that they were the best just to qualify to compete in the finals, but they also had to run the gauntlet produced by recent airline travel challenges just to get to Rochester. That kind of determination and resiliency will ultimately help them succeed in a rapidly changing cybersecurity field.”

Paperclip Inc. joined other top cybersecurity and technology companies in supporting this year’s CPTC event, including IBM Security, Airship, Aventiv, Crowe, Hurricane Labs, Innova Colabs, Security Risk Advisors and Salesforce.

Students began the competition within five U.S. regions and three international regions hosted by Stanford University, Tennessee Tech, Virginia Central University, University of New Haven, Augusta University, Durham College (Canada), RIT Dubai (UAE), and Masaryk University (Czech Republic). Each of the eight regions hosted up to ten teams of students. The regional competitions represented approximately 640 of the most talented and motivated cybersecurity students on the planet.

The 15 colleges/universities that participated in the finals included:

American University of Sharjah (AUS) in United Arab Emirates

Brigham Young University (BYU)

California State University, Fullerton

California Polytechnic University Pomona

Indiana Institute of Technology

Liberty University

Princess Sumaya University for Technology in Amman, Jordan

Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai

Stanford University

University of Central Florida

University of Massachusetts Amherst

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at San Antonio

The University of Tulsa

About Paperclip SAFE®

In September 2022, Paperclip launched Paperclip SAFE, a breakthrough solution specifically designed to prevent data theft and ransomware attacks, both on premise and in the cloud. The solution trusted by Paperclip, Inc. for more than two years to keep its Fortune 1000 client’s data safe uses breakthrough searchable encryption-in-use technology.

According to Gartner Group, “traditional data-at-rest encryption, as commonly implemented, does not provide strong protection against theft and data breaches. It is incapable of securing data in use and data-sharing scenarios.’” Paperclip SAFE encryption-in-use technology fills this critical gap to secure plaintext data while in use.

Paperclip SAFE allows every organization, in every sector, to realize the true potential of their stored information finally and permanently. It is the ultimate unification of unbreakable security with unparalleled access, millisecond search/retrieval speed and ease. Designed for any company that stores substantial amounts of data, Paperclip SAFE is easy to implement, leveraging the SaaS approach to delivery and simple API integration. For more on Paperclip SAFE, visit paperclip.com/solutions/safe/ .

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a software technology partner solely focused on providing enterprises with the most efficient means of secure content capture, processing, transportation and storage of terabytes of data for rapidly growing firms and Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Paperclip does so via leading-edge solutions that keep information digital and secure throughout its life cycle. Paperclip offers an expansive range of cloud based B2B and B2C solutions that eliminate paper to deliver new possibilities in efficiency, communication, and ROI, each customized to specific industry and business goals. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About CPTC

Formed in 2015 at RIT, the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition (CPTC) is a bit different than the standard technical cybersecurity competition. Focusing on education through competition, students are provided a fictitious company network to perform a simulated penetration test similar to those provided by professional services firms for companies across the globe. Using the same tools, techniques, and procedures, students are not just evaluated on their technical acumen, but also their ability to communicate with a client, present to organizational leadership, and document their technical results. Competitors come from diverse fields and have a wide range of overall experience. This environment, built by a set of international volunteers, includes custom servers, applications, documents, character actors, and interactions designed to look like a subset of a real organization, giving students hands-on experience of what pen testers do in real life at a real client.

For more information on the Collegiate Penetration Testing Competition, please visit https://cp.tc/

