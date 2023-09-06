The annual event runs from Sept. 6-8 in Frisco, Texas

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) will be a featured speaker at the annual Hexure Horizons Client Conference this week. The annual show brings together leaders in the insurance and financial services industries to connect and collaborate with fellow carriers and distributors.

Paperclip, an innovative content management and data security company, will host a thought leadership session on Thursday titled “Enrich Your Back-Office Operations Through Digital Transformation.” In this session, attendees will discover how Paperclip and Hexure have enabled you to do more with less. The presentation will showcase Paperclip’s content management and security solutions specifically built to streamline operations for insurance and financial service clients.

“It is a great privilege to be part of this extraordinary event and engage with fellow thought leaders in the insurance industry,” said Suzy Tuck, SVP of Sales at Paperclip. “We look forward to showcasing to Hexure Clients the transformative impact the Paperclip solutions can deliver to their daily operations.”

Paperclip offers breakthrough solutions including Mojo Data Transcription for structured and unstructured documents, SAFE Searchable Encryption, Virtual Client Folder, Internet eXpress, and eM4 Encrypted Email with POA. These solutions are designed to streamline content management and data security for the financial services and insurance industries.

Paperclip Mojo uniquely combines machine learning and crowdsourced human intelligence to transcribe, translate and interpret data, both handwriting and text, with patented technology enabling a 99.9% accuracy rate. Clients avoid typing and indexing, saving case managers valuable time. Mojo fully integrates with popular agency management systems for case creation and auto filing of documents into their document archives.

Paperclip SAFE® leverages searchable symmetric encryption, patented shredding protocols and Privacy Enhancing Computation to go beyond what companies currently know about data encryption. SAFE is fast, searchable, complex encryption designed for the way data is queried.

Horizons brings together Hexure clients to connect and collaborate with fellow carriers and distributors to advance their processes and experiences across the sales lifecycle. The event will be held at the Omni Frisco Hotel in Frisco, TX, September 6 – 8, 2023. The full conference agenda features use cases and achievements, product roadmaps, strategic innovations, industry trends and advancements, the power of APIs and data, and more.

About Paperclip, Inc.

Paperclip is a proven technology partner that continues to revolutionize content and document management, and data security for Fortune 1,000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, our innovative solutions are securely processing, transcribing, storing, and communicating sensitive content across the internet. Maximizing efficiency to save millions annually, while maintaining absolute security and compliance. For more information, visit paperclip.com.

About Hexure

Founded in 1995, Hexure provides digital sales solutions to the insurance and financial services industry across various lines of life insurance, annuities, retirement, and wealth management products. Carriers and distributors use its solutions to build customer-centric sales experiences, accelerate submissions, reduce paper processes, meet regulatory requirements, and improve in-good-order sales.

CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing & Communications

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com