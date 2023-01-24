The new PAPERplus® Dragonfly machine is designed to produce fluffy paper pads for fast and efficient void filling in large and medium-sized boxes.

PAPERplus® Dragonfly machine The PAPERplus® Dragonfly machine is designed to produce extra-wide and fluffy paper pads.

PAPERplus® Dragonfly material PAPERplus® Dragonfly allows for efficient material usage for medium to large applications.

Cincinnati, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With PAPERplus® Dragonfly, Storopack is expanding its protective paper packaging portfolio. Based on the technology of the popular PAPERplus® Papillon machine, it is designed for fast and efficient void filling. Adjustable to three different speeds to suit the operators’ packing comfort, PAPERplus® Dragonfly produces between 160 – 200 feet of extra wide crimped paper pads per minute. It’s the only machine on the packaging market with a Variable Cushion Density Feature to create fluffy paper pads with adjustable volume. This allows for optimal pack integrity in medium to large parcels weighing between approximately 10 – 25 pounds.

Extra wide, fluffy paper padding

“PAPERplus® Dragonfly is different, innovative and performs better than any other machine on the market,” says Paul Deis, PAPERplus® Product Manager at Storopack. “There is no other system that can produce paper packaging with a comparable ‘fluffy’ volume. This reduces the amount of paper used in a box, but still provides the best protection for the product.” Like PAPERplus® Papillon, Dragonfly is very safe to operate. With a blade-free system, the machine’s sophisticated gears separate the paper. As with other PAPERplus® machines, it can easily be incorporated into existing packing processes. The consumable is a two-ply fan-folded paper available in two basis weights.

Storopack press releases and print-ready images can also be found online at www.storopack.com and www.cc-stuttgart.de/presseportal. Images may be reprinted free of charge for editorial purposes, provided their source is stated.

About Storopack

Founded as Johannes Reichenecker leather tannery in 1874, since 1959 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH based in Metzingen, Germany, is a specialist for protective packaging. The globally active company produces and supplies made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for various industries. Storopack is present with own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. 2,430 employees work for Storopack worldwide. In the year 2020 Storopack generated sales of 500 million Euros. Storopack products are available in more than 60 countries. Further information on www.storopack.com

Attachments

PAPERplus® Dragonfly machine

PAPERplus® Dragonfly material

CONTACT: René Jochum Storopack +49 711 9 78 93-35 storopack@cc-stuttgart.de