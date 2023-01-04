MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, in Case No. 20-cv-81205-RAR entered an order on July 27, 2020, appointing Ryan K. Stumphauzer as the “Receiver” for Complete Business Solutions Group, Inc. d/b/a Par Funding and several other “Receivership Entities.”

On December 22, 2022, the court entered an Order: (1) Approving Proof of Claim Form; (2) Establishing Claims Bar Date and Notice Procedures; and (3) Approving Procedure to Administer and Determine Claims. In that Order, the court established March 22, 2023, as the deadline for claims to be submitted (the “Claims Bar Date”).

To submit a claim, Claimants and Administrative Claimants must properly complete and sign a Proof of Claim Form and, together with supporting documentation, must timely submit it to the Receiver’s Claims Agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, by:

Submitting it through the Claims Portal, which is available on the Receiver’s website at http://www.parfundingreceivership.com ;

; Mail addressed to Par Funding Receivership Claims Processing Center, c/o Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, P.O. Box 4421, Beaverton, OR 97076-4421; or

Courier service addressed to Par Funding Receivership Claims Processing Center, c/o Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, 10300 SW Allen Blvd., Beaverton, OR 97005

If submitted through the portal or courier service, the Proof of Claim Form, with supporting documentation, must be delivered to the Claims Agent not later than the Claims Bar Date. If submitted by mail, the Proof of Claim Form, with supporting documentation, must be postmarked no later than the Claims Bar Date.

The Notice of Claims Bar Date, the Proof of Claim Form, information regarding procedures for submitting a claim, along with other additional and helpful information, including Frequently Asked Questions can be downloaded from and reviewed on the Receiver’s website ( http://www.parfundingreceivership.com ).

If you have any questions or need any additional information regarding these claims procedures and requirements, please contact the Receiver’s Claims Agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at:

Email: parfunding@epiqglobal.com

Telephone: (855) 943-3942 (Toll Free) or (503) 455-7472