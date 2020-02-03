Breaking News
Home / Top News / Par Pacific Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule, and Participation in the Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020

Par Pacific Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule, and Participation in the Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Holdings Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

  • Wednesday, February 26, 2020
  • 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)
  • Dial-in number: (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or (201) 493-6780 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (toll-free) or (412) 317-6671 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 13698216. The replay will be available until March 11, 2020.

Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020
Par Pacific also today announced that Joseph Israel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum, LLC, will attend the Argus Americas Crude Summit 2020 in Houston, TX on February 5, 2020. He will participate in a panel discussion on the topic of “Energy Transition and the Future for Crude Demand.”

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Investor Contact:
Suneel Mandava
Senior Vice President, Finance
(713) 969-2136
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.