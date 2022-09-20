Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Parachute Manufacturer Lands Safely With Help From Carofin

Parachute Manufacturer Lands Safely With Help From Carofin

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Carofin and CFS Announce Successful Financing of Global Military Grade Parachute Manufacturer

BREVARD, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carofin and Carolina Financial Securities are pleased to announce they have successfully raised a total of $7,500,000 in Senior Secured Debt and Participating Preferred Equity for Paradigm Parachute & Defense, Inc. The funds were sourced through Carofin’s growing network of accredited investors and family offices looking to allocate capital into direct private investments.

Founded in 2019 and based in Pensacola Florida, Paradigm manufactures high quality, precision, military style parachute systems and associated defense products for use by commercial, government, and humanitarian customers worldwide.

Paradigm’s management has decades of military service specific to parachute operations and related safety inspection with the United States Army. Subsequently, they have held senior management positions at Safran, the largest parachute manufacturer in the world.

“Carofin’s speed and precision in sourcing our capital needs were impressive,” said Paradigm Co-CEO Aaron Nazaruk. “Prior to our engagement with Carofin, we tried multiple avenues to find flexible, sustainable capital we needed to grow our business and came up empty handed. Carofin secured the capital in under a month once our offering hit the market.”

With the proceeds, the Company expanded production to meet existing demand, generated more, larger contracts, purchased raw materials, met other working capital needs, and recapitalized the Company.

“The unprovoked war on Ukraine is having global macro repercussions, from commodity price spikes to significant losses in the public markets,” said Josh Greene, Carofin’s VP of Sales and Analytics. “From a micro perspective, here’s one company doing what it can to meet surging demand for disposable parachutes utilized for a variety of initiatives, including humanitarian aid, among other means of support. We are proud to partner with a company that can provide help to the people of Ukraine during this time.”

Carolina Financial Group (CFG), Carofin’s and CFS’s parent company, is a private investment bank that structures investments and raises vital capital for small to medium-sized businesses seeking growth capital in the U.S. Carofin and CFS have raised over $1.25B since 1995 across more than 200 private transactions. For more information, visit Carofin’s website.

Media contact:
Nash Roberts
nroberts@carofin.com
828-393-0088 x602

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.