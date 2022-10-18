SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parade , the leader in capacity management software for freight brokers, announces integration with TruckSmarter , the fastest-growing driver-first marketplace and free load board that empowers truck drivers to find and book work, and manage their businesses. Now, TruckSmarter drivers can gain real-time access to leading freight brokers, and those brokers can use the Parade platform to expand their carrier network and quickly book freight with drivers via TruckSmarter.

“We’re excited to partner with Parade to expand the ecosystem of opportunities for truck drivers and put power in their hands as business owners,” said Daniel Kao, Co-Founder & CEO of TruckSmarter. “Parade provides the much-needed backbone for freight brokers to help them meet drivers where they are.”

“Our partnership between TruckSmarter and Parade enables freight brokers more digital access to carriers to find more capacity and to expand their carrier networks,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder of Parade. “We are thrilled to work with partners that enable everyone in freight to work smarter, better, and faster.”

“There’s a sense of security you find with TruckSmarter that you can’t find with other load boards due to their invite-only system,” said Matt Newcomb, Manager of Carrier Development at ARL Logistics, LLC. “We can breathe easy knowing their quotes and carriers are not a part of the same logistics jungle most brokers are accustomed to.”

TruckSmarter helps carriers and truckers find freight faster with its free load board. Users can act on their own volition and search by a variety of filters, including weight, distance, rates per mile, price, deadhead, pickup/drop-off radius, and preferred brokers. TruckSmarter maximizes trucker capacity by providing carriers access to its same-day factoring program, where funds are instantly available through TruckSmarter-issued driver ecosystem-enhancing finance and banking tools.

Parade enables freight brokers to access TruckSmarter carriers through a single-click, zero-implementation integration. A freight broker can immediately post freight to the TruckSmarter load board and begin receiving digital quotes on loads from interested carriers. Carriers can see all the available loads and book them based on their preferences, reducing phone calls and manual activities. TruckSmarter carriers get more bookings, while Parade freight brokerage customers get access to more carriers through the integration.

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai .

TruckSmarter has built the driver-first marketplace for the trucking industry, improving the lives of truck drivers and empowering them to run their own businesses on their terms. The marketplace serves as a one-stop-shop for drivers to access the information they need to find work, book work, and manage their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.trucksmarter.com.