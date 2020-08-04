Paradigm® Introduces Automated Takeoff Technology for Lumberyards

Faster and more accurate than conventional takeoff methods

Middleton, WI, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumberyards and building suppliers looking to spend more time selling and less time estimating projects can take advantage of a new automated material takeoff solution from Paradigm, a software company specializing in configuration, visualization, and quoting technology for the building industry.

Paradigm Estimate™ construction takeoff technology automatically examines blueprints and generates a detailed material takeoff list. Backed by more than 50,000 successful takeoffs, “this new technology is faster and more accurate than conventional takeoff methods, which helps make bids more competitive and lumberyards more profitable,” according to Debbie Summerville, Paradigm Estimate Product Owner.

“Yard managers, estimators, and salespeople will appreciate the speed, efficiency, and convenience of Paradigm Estimate,” Summerville explains. “Each takeoff features the type, size, quantity, and application of construction materials required for an accurate bid. It streamlines their workflow and allows them to do more and do it faster, from first bid to final quote.”

Paradigm Estimate offers three specialized takeoff packages. The Exterior Package includes items such as siding, roofing, and other exterior materials. The Interior Package covers interior doors, trim, and stairs, among other elements. Materials such as floor and ceiling joists, headers, and beams are part of the Framing Package. Flexible pay-as-you go options are also available.

For more information or a demonstration of Paradigm Estimate, go myparadigm.com/estimate.

About Paradigm: Paradigm’s technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world, serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Its customers include renovation contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

