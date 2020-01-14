Paramount Gold Granted Water Permit to Operate Grassy Mountain Gold Mine in Eastern Oregon

Critical Water Appropriation Permit Issued by Oregon Water Resource Department

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount”) announced today that it has received the Permit to appropriate water from the Oregon Water Resources Department for its proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine and processing facilities in eastern Oregon. This is the first Oregon State Agency permit issued as part of the consolidated permitting process initiated by Paramount in 2019.

This Permit describes the appropriation and use of 2 cubic feet per second (57 liters per second) of water within the Permit Area described in the Consolidated Permit Application. This Permit provides sufficient water for the proposed mining and processing operations throughout the mine life.

Paramount President and CEO Glen Van Treek stated: “This Permit, along with the previously received Conditional Use Permit, represents substantial, incremental success in the permitting process. The next milestone is the notice that our Application is complete, which triggers the evaluation of our permit application by State agencies. Once again, we are pleased to note the diligence and co-operation we have received from the State of Oregon.”

Highlights

In November 2019 , Paramount submitted the Consolidated Permit Application (State Permit) to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries. Paramount previously received final approval for the Conditional Use Permit from Malheur County.

The Company is currently finalizing the Amended Plan of Operation that it will submit to the US Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) thereby initiating the federal Permitting Process.

The NI 43-101 Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study”) for the Grassy Mountain Project is well underway and being led by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with expected completion in mid-2020.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive PFS have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in Northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: production estimates and assumptions, including production rate and grade per tonne; revenue, cash flow and cost estimates and assumptions; statements with respect to future events or future performance; anticipated exploration, development, permitting and other activities on the Grassy Mountain project; the economics of the Grassy Mountain project, including the potential for improving project economics and finding more ore to extend mine life; and mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the PFS; the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the PFS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

