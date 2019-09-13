Breaking News
Home / Top News / Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in Denver, Colorado

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. to Present at the Explorer and Developer Forum in Denver, Colorado

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount”) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Glen Van Treek will be presenting at the Explorer and Developer Forum on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM Local Time in Centennial Hall ‘C’ of the Hyatt Regency Denver.

The presentation will be made available on Paramount’s website at www.paramountnevada.com. The Explorer and Developer Forum is an invitation only investment conference put on by the Denver Gold Group. The presentation will be webcast and available on Thursday, September 19, 2019 on the Denver Gold website.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering into joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount owns 100% of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project which consists of approximately 11,000 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive preliminary feasibility study, or PFS, have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished (see press release dated May 24, 2018). Additionally, Paramount owns a 100% interest in the Sleeper Gold Project located in northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,322 unpatented mining claims (approximately 60 square miles or 15,500 hectares).

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications
866-481-2233
Twitter: @ParamountNV

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.