WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting (“AGM” or the “meeting”) of the stockholders will be held on December 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM eastern standard time. The meeting will be held virtually over the Internet. Proxy materials will be available on or about October 30th, the mail date, at www.edocumentview.com/PZG and on the Company’s website.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on Monday, October 16, 2023 as the record date for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the AGM.

The Company also advised that it filed its annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 26, 2023. The audit report of the Company’s independent registered accounting firm included a going concern qualification. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in four gold projects: Grassy Mountain; Frost; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

Frost is comprised of 84 unpatented lode claims covering approximately 1,730 acres located 12 miles southwest of the Company’s proposed high-grade, underground Grassy Mountain gold mine in Malheur County, Oregon (“Grassy”).

The Sleeper Gold Project is located in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready, Bald Peak Project in Nevada, consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications

844-488-2233

