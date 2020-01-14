‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho says ‘language barrier’ broken after Oscar nod

“Parasite” director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea’s film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.
