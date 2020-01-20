‘Parasite’ scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

South Korean thriller “Parasite” was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month.
