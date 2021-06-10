Paratek Pharmaceuticals Hosting Investor Webinar with Corporate Updates and Key Opinion Leader and Patient Advocate Presentations on Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria, M. abscessus

BOSTON, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the webinar, Paratek will provide a corporate overview and an update on NUZYRA® (omadacycline), the company’s once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic and discuss future development opportunities.

The webinar will also feature a presentation by Kevin L. Winthrop, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Infectious Disease at Oregon Health & Science University, and Amy Leitman, President of NTM Info & Research, a nonprofit advocacy group for patients with pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease, who will discuss Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM), the current treatment landscape, the unmet medical need and the disease’s impact on patients and their families.

Paratek plans to initiate a Phase 2b study in June 2021 to explore the potential utility of omadacycline as a treatment for NTM infections due to Mycobacterium abscessus (M. abscessus), a rare disease with no currently approved therapies.

To register for the event, please click here.

NUZYRA is a novel antibiotic FDA approved with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline, NUZYRA is specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance and exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria, including Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals, and other drug-resistant strains.

Kevin L. Winthrop, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Public Health, Infectious Diseases, and Ophthalmology at Oregon Health and Science University (OSHU)

Dr. Winthrop is a former staff infectious disease epidemiologist from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination. He has co-authored over 300 publications, many detailing the epidemiologic and clinical aspects of NTM, tuberculosis, and other infections associated with rheumatic diseases and biologic immunosuppressive therapies. Clinically, he provides regional consultations for mycobacterial diseases and other chronic chest infections and serves as the medical consultant to the Oregon Public Health Division’s TB control program. His Center for Infectious Disease Studies has served as the lead institution and coordinating center for multiple cohort studies and clinical trials. Dr. Winthrop has served as a primary or senior investigator in many of these clinical and epidemiologic studies, and frequently collaborates with the Pulmonary Department on studies related to bronchiectasis. He founded the NTM Research Consortium and associated Clinical Trials Network, which facilitate collaborative, multi-site grants and clinical trials among patients with NTM. He is a member of the graduate faculty at OHSU where he mentors public health students, medical students, and physicians in post-graduate training.

Amy Leitman, President, NTM Info & Research

NTM is a nonprofit advocacy group for patients with pulmonary NTM disease. She is also the daughter of a patient with NTM lung disease. In her role, Ms. Leitman represents the interests and perspectives of patients, healthcare providers, researchers, industry, legislators, regulators, and other stakeholders. As the public face of the organization, she presents regularly at conferences on a variety of subjects including patient engagement and original patient preference research. Ms. Leitman is also a co-author of several papers on NTM lung disease and has collaborated on patient-centered and epidemiologic research.

She is a member of the American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST), the American Society for Microbiology, the Drug Information Association, the European Respiratory Society, and the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Ms. Leitman holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from the University of Miami.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA, valued at ~$285 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as “advancing,” “expect,” “look forward,” “anticipate,” “continue,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other risk factors are discussed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT: