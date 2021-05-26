Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference which will be broadcast on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of Paratek’s presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/prtk/1878903.

Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.

The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.

In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA, valued at ~$285 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements 
This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to our overall strategy, products, prospects and potential.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and are identified by words such as “advancing,” “expect,” “look forward,” “anticipate,” “continue,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties.  We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  Our actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties.  These and other risk factors are discussed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations:     
Ben Strain     
617-807-6688     
[email protected]     

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.