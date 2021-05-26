Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference which will be broadcast on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
To access the live webcast of Paratek’s presentation, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/prtk/1878903.
Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.
|About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use.
The Company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA® (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the U.S. for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.
Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. rights and rights to the greater China territory for SEYSARA® (sarecycline), a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris, to Almirall, LLC (Almirall). Paratek retains the development and commercialization rights for sarecycline in the rest of the world.
In 2019, Paratek was awarded a contract from BARDA, valued at ~$285 million, to support the development and U.S.-based manufacturing of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax.
For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.
