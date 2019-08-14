Parcel Pending Announces New President

Seasoned executive from leading technology companies brings over 30 years of strategy, product innovation and operational know-how to Parcel Pending

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, today announced the hire of veteran executive Greg Memo as President, effective immediately. In his new role, Memo will focus on expanding Parcel Pending’s market share across multifamily and other vertical markets such as retail, grocery and commercial.

“Greg is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of executing strategic initiatives, leading innovative product teams and driving revenue growth for global powerhouse companies like Apple Inc., Cisco Systems and Compaq Computer, as well as other technology startups,” stated Lori A. Torres, Founder and CEO of Parcel Pending. “We’re honored to have him join and lead our team during this exciting growth phase, and we are confident that he will help solidify Parcel Pending’s position as the market leader in innovative locker solutions for package management.”

Memo joins Parcel Pending from Renovate America, a tech-enabled financing platform for home improvement, where he led the Product Strategy, Business Development and Sales functions.

Prior to Renovate America, Memo served as CEO of Greenwave Systems Inc., an Internet of Things (IoT) and energy management company that provides innovative solutions for leading tier 1 Service Providers. Memo’s previous positions also include: Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Unit for Cisco Systems where he managed global market share for their leading line of routers and connected home products, SVP of Product and Marketing for Compaq Computer, President and Chief Operating Officer at Alta Vista Search and Senior Manager of Multimedia Technologies at Apple Inc.

Memo has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from San Jose State University.

“I am thrilled to join Parcel Pending during this pivotal growth phase,” stated Memo. “We’re expanding at an exponential rate, and I look forward to help scale the company for this rapid growth, while ensuring that we have the most innovative locker solutions for our multifamily and other key vertical segments.”

Parcel Pending is the leading provider of innovative package management solutions in North America, successfully delivering over 20 million packages since its founding in 2013. In January, the company was acquired by Paris-based Neopost, a global leader in mail solutions, business process automation, customer experience management and parcel locker solutions, for more than $100 million USD.

