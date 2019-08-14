Breaking News
Home / Top News / Parcel Pending Announces New President

Parcel Pending Announces New President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Seasoned executive from leading technology companies brings over 30 years of strategy, product innovation and operational know-how to Parcel Pending

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parcel Pending, the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, today announced the hire of veteran executive Greg Memo as President, effective immediately. In his new role, Memo will focus on expanding Parcel Pending’s market share across multifamily and other vertical markets such as retail, grocery and commercial.

“Greg is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of executing strategic initiatives, leading innovative product teams and driving revenue growth for global powerhouse companies like Apple Inc., Cisco Systems and Compaq Computer, as well as other technology startups,” stated Lori A. Torres, Founder and CEO of Parcel Pending. “We’re honored to have him join and lead our team during this exciting growth phase, and we are confident that he will help solidify Parcel Pending’s position as the market leader in innovative locker solutions for package management.”

Memo joins Parcel Pending from Renovate America, a tech-enabled financing platform for home improvement, where he led the Product Strategy, Business Development and Sales functions.

Prior to Renovate America, Memo served as CEO of Greenwave Systems Inc., an Internet of Things (IoT) and energy management company that provides innovative solutions for leading tier 1 Service Providers. Memo’s previous positions also include: Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Business Unit for Cisco Systems where he managed global market share for their leading line of routers and connected home products, SVP of Product and Marketing for Compaq Computer, President and Chief Operating Officer at Alta Vista Search and Senior Manager of Multimedia Technologies at Apple Inc.

Memo has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from San Jose State University.

“I am thrilled to join Parcel Pending during this pivotal growth phase,” stated Memo. “We’re expanding at an exponential rate, and I look forward to help scale the company for this rapid growth, while ensuring that we have the most innovative locker solutions for our multifamily and other key vertical segments.”

Parcel Pending is the leading provider of innovative package management solutions in North America, successfully delivering over 20 million packages since its founding in 2013. In January, the company was acquired by Paris-based Neopost, a global leader in mail solutions, business process automation, customer experience management and parcel locker solutions, for more than $100 million USD.

Learn more about Parcel Pending at www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending
Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings and retailers throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

Press Contact:
Melissa Penn
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.