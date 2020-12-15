Parcel Pending by Quadient Named One of the Best Places to Work Nationwide by Best Places to Work Multifamily®

Breaking News
Leading smart locker company is recognized for its “SPECIAL” work environment & commitment to innovation and excellence in the package management space

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading smart locker company, was named one of the Best Places to Work Multifamily®. The company ranked in the top 20 and was the only locker and package management company to be recognized on the national “Best Places to Work Multifamily®” list, which is published annually by Multifamily Leadership.

“Our executive team has over 25 years of experience in the multifamily space, and we have a deep understanding of how the industry works. That’s why it is such an honor for us to be named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Multifamily,” said Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “At Parcel Pending, we believe every associate is special. We truly value the unique talents of our staff and thank each of them for their hard work and commitment to providing the best solutions and service to our multifamily partners during this unprecedented year. Although package volume is at an all-time high, we continue to safely and seamlessly deliver millions of packages across the country thanks to the phenomenal efforts of all our associates. We share this award with all of them and offer our heartfelt gratitude for all they do for our company.”

The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies who have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments. The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company’s employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company’s employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the multifamily apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, “Employee engagement is actually a much more powerful indicator of organizational success than the size of the company, as employee engagement is tied to behavior and higher performance.”

Antrim further states, “Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision. This is becoming increasingly more important as society is asking businesses to play a bigger role. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® companies have stepped up to play that role and will have a much bigger voice in the future.”

The multifamily industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the US economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today’s economy.

For information regarding the “Best Places to Work Multifamily®” program and registration, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com.

To learn more about Parcel Pending, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient
Parcel Pending is North America’s leading smart locker company. In 2019, Parcel Pending was acquired by Quadient, the global leader in parcel, mailing, customer experience and business process automation solutions. Parcel Pending by Quadient, with nearly 3 million packages successfully delivered monthly, offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of our combined power, reach and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge. 

To learn more, visit www.parcelpending.com.

Media Contact:
Melissa Penn
[email protected]

