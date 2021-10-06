Parcel Pending by Quadient Partners with Canon Solutions America to Provide Smart Locker and Tracking Software Platform for Seamless, Contactless Retrieval of Packages, Mail and Other Goods

Rotation Rate – The Amount of Time Packages Sit on Shelves – is Reduced by 85%

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parcel Pending by Quadient, North America’s leading provider of smart locker solutions for commercial, university, retail and multifamily properties, and Canon Solutions America Inc ., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., are continuing to help college and corporate campuses streamline their package management needs with an innovative smart locker and tracking software platform that allows for quick, convenient and contactless retrieval of packages, mail and other items. Parcel Pending by Quadient and Canon Solutions America have worked with a number of universities and corporate properties across the U.S. to reduce rotation rate – the amount of time packages would sit on shelves – by an average of 85%.

Parcel Pending’s automated, electronic locker system is a convenient solution for goods receiving and distribution across universities, corporate campuses, and other corporate properties. The proprietary tracking software enables users to track parcels and notify recipients of delivery in real-time. Package pick-up takes seconds, and the lockers can be accessed 24/7 for convenient, contactless pick-up.

In addition, Parcel Pending’s smart lockers are customizable and scalable to adhere to the specific space requirements and needs of each individual organization. Institutions can even add their logo to the lockers for a more personalized touch. Moreover, Canon Solutions America can also provide a tailored integration to match any organization’s specific requirements. Utilizing the web portal, users will have full visibility into locker use, dashboard personalization, and full Business Intelligence (BI) reporting capabilities.



“Parcel Pending by Quadient is a trusted and valued partner that continues to innovate,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “We’re excited about their recently announced Campus Hub solution and look forward to leveraging their expertise to help us continue to elevate our professional service offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker platform and embedded tracking software can be used as a distribution hub for not only packages but also mail, IT assets like laptops, university bookstore pick-ups and returns, library books and other items,” said David Janes, channel manager, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “By utilizing a Campus Hub concept, colleges and universities are proactively keeping students, staff and faculty safe by minimizing touchpoints, providing a contactless experience, and limiting human-to-human interactions. All goods and assets are accounted for and tracked via a full chain-of-custody so that mail center staff, students, parents and faculty can rest assured that their packages are safe, secure and protected until pick-up.”

For universities specifically, Parcel Pending’s smart lockers promote safe social distancing by eliminating the need to wait in long, crowded lines to pick up packages, mail and other items. It also helps to declutter campus mail centers with easy storage. To further promote the security of packages, an automatic log is kept of every drop-off and pick-up for full chain-of-custody visibility, enabling powerful data insights to help enhance the student and faculty experience on campus, while sturdy steel lockers keep their contents safe and secure until they are retrieved.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with the most exceptional workflow solutions to help increase their staff efficiencies, reduce their overall costs and improve the safety and security of their environments,” continued Kowalczuk. “With package volume at an all-time high, we trust that Parcel Pending by Quadient will help our commercial and university customers provide a seamless, contactless package management experience.”

The way Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart locker system works is simple. Couriers deliver packages directly into the lockers using their unique access code. Recipients are then notified that their packages have arrived via email and/or text, and they are provided with a unique access code to enter at the locker kiosk to open their corresponding locker door. Alternatively, they also can scan the barcode provided in their email/text to automatically open the locker door. Recipients can quickly and easily retrieve their package(s) at their convenience and without having to come into contact with anyone. For any returns made to the smart locker, the process is just as simple – creating a convenient, user-friendly process.

“It’s been amazing working with Canon Solutions America’s over the last year. Their corporate commitment directly aligns with ours to ensure that college and corporate campuses have safe, efficient and even revenue-generating smart locker systems,” continued Janes.

To learn more about Parcel Pending, visit www.parcelpending.com .

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge. To learn more, visit parcelpending.com .

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com .

