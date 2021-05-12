Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Pardon My Fro Makes HSN Debut

Pardon My Fro Makes HSN Debut

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

GREAT NECK, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The leading lifestyle brand crafted specifically for women proud of their hair and their heritage, Pardon My Fro founder Dana Bly will be making her on-air debut on HSN’s “Obsessed with Style with Debbie D” at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

Presenting the brand’s unique line of chic home décor, Dana is excited to be sharing her number-one bestselling design “Squad” and an exclusive “ABARA” created only for HSN. She will also be introducing her new tween collection, which she collaborated on with 14-year-old Wynn Wesley, whose namesake pillow and throw are among the exclusive items offered during the airing.

From the “Wynn” design, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Black Veterans for Social Justice Inc. (BVSJ.org) a non-profit, community-based organization serving veterans, their families and members of the community in New York City since 1979.

“My vision is to offer women like me products in which they can literally see themselves,” says Dana. “I started Pardon My Fro to celebrate women. The women in my designs represent living life on your own terms and doing it with remarkable style.”

As a self-taught graphic designer, Dana often couldn’t find décor and designs that spoke to her. So one day she decided to create them herself. The bold, fun, and vibrant products feature illustrated imagery of natural black women and have garnered a cultlike following on social media. She draws inspiration for what she sees every day—strong women, passionate women, girl squads. Thanks to the values of the brand—sisterhood, empowering women, lifting each other up—her customers avidly cheer her brand’s growth as it soars to new heights, now reaching the HSN audience.

The “Wynn” pillow and throw are Pardon My Fro’s first products for tweens, created in collaboration with Wynn Wesley, an up-and-coming influencer and entrepreneur who loves her friends, fashion, beauty, and being connected.

“For my face to be on one of the designs is amazing,” says Wynn. “I love working with Dana. For me to be a part of her brand is a big deal. These designs are perfect for girls like me because for a kid, your room is everything. Rooms are your haven.”

Hosted by Debbie Denmon, Dana Bly will present and discuss the exclusive Pardon My Fro offerings for HSN—sharing not only the designs but also the story, inspiring girls and other entrepreneurs.

“Pardon My Fro is so relevant now,” Dana says, “because it’s for women of all colors, all shapes and sizes, natural hair, non-natural hair. What I’m trying to capture is the fun fashionable life of women and girls today. So they can see the designs and hopefully identify—and say, ‘That’s me.’”

Contact Information

704-685-8586

[email protected]

ABOUT PARDON MY FRO

Fresh. Funky. Fascinating. That’s what a fro is, in our eyes. When you see a woman rocking her afro in all its glory, you instantly know that she’s all about expressing her individuality and standing out from the crowd. Pardon My Fro is an exclusive lifestyle brand of clothing, accessories, and chic home decor crafted specifically for that kind of woman. Founded in 2010 by Dana Bly, Pardon My Fro has been featured in Essence and Ebony magazines, and the expanding line of products had grown by the demand of the brand’s attentive and engaged fan base.

For the original news story, please visit Link https://www.prdistribution.com/news/pardon-my-fro-makes-hsn-debut-2.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Pardon My Fro
Media Name: Rita Lombardo
Media Phone: 704-685-8586
Media Email: [email protected]
Media URL: https://pardonmyfro.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.