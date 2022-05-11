Parental Control Software Market Poised to Expand at 8.26% CAGR During the Forecast Period (2020-2030) – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Leading OTT Platforms Veering Into Mature Content by Beefing Up Parental Controls

New York, US, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parental Control Software Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Parental Control Software Market” information by Device Type, by Platform, by Deployment, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8.26% by 2030.

Parental Control Software Market Scope:

The parental control software market is growing at a rapid pace. These solutions are increasingly getting installed to monitor the children’s screen time and activities, especially on various OTT platforms, social media, and chat apps. Key technology companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft even offer free and effective parental control solutions.

Factors such as the increasing popularity of the internet, social media platforms, and online games boost the adoption of parental control software. Besides, the increasing use of smartphones and mobile applications is a major driving force behind the market growth. With the rising penetration of cloud-based solutions, the parental control software market is projected to witness significant traction in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on Parental Control Software Market Covered are:

McAfee (US)

Avanquest (France)

Bitdefender (UK)

Verizon (US)

CyberPatrol (UK)

IwantSoft (UK)

SaferKid (US)

Net Nanny (US)

Norton (US)

Webroot (US)

Mobicip (US)

Parental control tools help parents protect their children from online dangers, allowing parents to restrict certain content or activities that their children can access while using the computer. Parental control software is not a spyware and increases the level of trust in parents-kids interactions.

The best parental control apps let children know about parental monitoring, so there will be transparency. Apart from that, these solutions also allow parents to monitor and check their children’s activity and browsing history. Parental controls can also help customers facing censorship legislation.

Also, there is an increasing demand for solutions to protect children on their apps and give more options for parental control and monitoring. Governments and attorneys generals are increasingly addressing various social media companies to develop platforms that can effectively collaborate with parental control applications and provide adequate opportunities for parental control within the platform.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Parental Control Software Market Drivers

Technological advances and AI integration have improved the performance of parental control solutions. Also, 5G network deployments worldwide impact the market growth positively. Additionally, the rapid increase in information technology (IT) and telecommunication industries boosts the market size. Parental controls are increasingly used by TV broadcast or OTT platforms to enable content providers additional revenue opportunities through advertising insertion or by blocking unsuitable content.

Increased penetration of social media and other media services through smartphones, laptops and other hand-held devices bolsters the market growth. In addition to typical applications, solution providers strive to include solutions that can enable ad break commands and modify existing ad break commands, adding anti-skip control signals and parental control for content markers.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The market is segmented into device types, platform types, deployments, applications, and regions. The device type segment is sub-segmented into computers, mobiles, digital television, video games, and others.

The platform type segment is sub-segmented into Android, iOS, and windows. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. The application segment is sub-segmented into educational and residential. By regions, the market is bifurcated into the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global parental control software market. The region witnesses a rapid increase in parental control software adoption among people due to the easy accessibility to several unsafe social media platforms and online games that impose fatal challenges. Besides, technical advances, alongside the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and solutions, substantiate the market growth.

With the increased parental control software application, the US holds the largest share in the regional market. Additionally, the strong presence of notable technology providers and well-established development centers facilitates the early development and adoption of advanced parental control solutions. Governments are increasingly promoting solutions with the ability to set accounts to private, limit access or control who can comment on videos, and remove access to the platform’s search feature.

Competitive Landscape

The parental control software market appears well-established due to the presence of several noteworthy players. Industry players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. These players focus on innovations and developments of new solutions, fuelling the already intensified market competition.

For instance, on April 22, 2022, Minim, Inc., the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, announced a partnership with USI Sales, a leading consumer electronics distribution company in North America, to bring intelligent networking solutions to office retailers.

This move opens new avenues for in-store placement for Motorola’s networking products in major office retailers across the US and Canada. Minim is on a path to expand its sales footprint to potential in-store placements in office retailers.

Under the partnership, USI Sales would offer partner retailers top-of-the-line Motorola intelligent networking solutions in the mesh, cable modem, and gateway categories. Motorola networking devices also feature the motosync app, powered by Minim, giving consumers access to parental controls, malware protection, ad-block, performance testing, and live chat support.

In another instance, on April 21, 2022, Zixi, a leading provider of solutions enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, announced a partnership with Starfish Technologies, a leading supplier of innovative software solutions to International TV broadcasters and media companies to integrate TS splicer and TS signal processor applications to traditional broadcast, IPTV, satellite, and cable systems.

Starfish Technologies users can now leverage integrated Zixi protected live IP video as part of their content replacement and advertising workflows. Starfish Technologies’ typical applications include ad-break commands, modifying existing ad break commands, adding anti-skip control signals, and parental control content markers.

