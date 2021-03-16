Parents as Teachers creates National Director of Equity position to enhance diversity across and beyond the organization

Professional counselor Falyn Taylor hired to lead the charge

Falyn Taylor

St. Louis, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ST. LOUIS, MO – March 16, 2021 – Aligned with its longtime commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, Parents as Teachers (PAT), a Missouri-based international home visiting non-profit, is pleased to announce today the hiring of Detroit native Falyn Taylor as its National Director of Equity.

“After a nationwide search, we are happy to welcome Falyn into the Parents as Teachers family,” said PAT President and CEO Constance Gully. “She brings a broad understanding of best practices to promote equity and has experience in developing and applying anti-bias practices and strategies.”

The new position is made possible through grants from the Enterprise Holding Foundation’s ROAD Forward initiative https://parentsasteachers.org/news/2021/2/16/philanthropy-corner-enterprise-holdings-foundation-grant-focuses-on-diversity-equity-and-inclusion.

Among her many responsibilities, Taylor will work with PAT leadership, its Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) Council, and the PAT Board of Directors to guide the continuous infusion of the fundamental values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility throughout the operations, activities, content, and resources of Parents as Teachers.

She will execute strategies, initiatives, and cross-cultural relations plans and programs across PAT’s network of affiliates, identify practices that lead to successful recruitment and retention of diverse candidates, staff, and families, and facilitate dialogue that addresses concerns, issues, and supports relating to equity. Taylor has been living in St. Louis, Missouri for the past three years.

She’s joining PAT from Washington University’s Relationship & Sexual Violence Prevention Center, where she identifies avenues to serve marginalized student populations on campus, as well as trains staff, faculty, and student groups on anti-bias and trauma-informed practices.

Before that, she spent years in the K-12 school system supporting school administration, students, and families by incorporating those same frameworks in policy and practice.

“Joining Parents as Teachers means having a stake in enriching familial and community life, beginning with the most vulnerable and treasured among us – the children,” said Taylor, a Missouri Licensed Professional Counselor. “Empowering and supporting parents and caregivers in providing the best for their child through their cultural lens is meaningful and necessary.

“As the National Director of Equity, I hope to continue to support children, families, and stakeholders in fulfilling their potential through equitable services, resources, and experiences,” Taylor said, adding, “I hope to dismantle factors that stunt the process of growth through research-based approaches and promote the goal of equity and inclusion within diverse settings.”

Taylor holds a master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from Northwestern University, a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, GA, and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Educational Management from Hampton University.

(PAT) builds healthy communities, thriving families, and children that are healthy, safe, and ready to learn. It matches parents and caregivers with trained professionals who make regular personal home visits during a child’s earliest years in life, from pregnancy through kindergarten. The internationally-recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 35 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. PAT currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries, and one U.S. territory. Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., is a non-profit organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. # # #

