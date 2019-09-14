Parents of murdered Democratic staffer Seth Rich can sue Fox News: U.S. court

A federal appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit against Fox News Network over its reporting on Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee whose unsolved murder sparked uncorroborated right-wing conspiracy theories.
