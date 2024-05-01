A handful of colleges and universities have shuttered in recent weeks and days amid the spread of anti-Israel unrest on campuses around the country, leaving those who paid thousands of dollars in tuition feeling frustrated that they were barred from accessing some school buildings and resources.
The college closures are a “necessary evil,” according to Amy Gallatin, whose daughter attends Columbia University’s partner school, Barnard College in New York City. “This is
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Disqualifying’: RFK Jr. faces backlash over ‘unhinged’ claims about red states in resurfaced video - May 1, 2024
- Voicemail threats to Montana Sen. Tester land constituent in prison - May 1, 2024
- Dem lawmaker teams up with Planned Parenthood to host ‘deceptive’ drag story hour in Arizona Capitol - May 1, 2024