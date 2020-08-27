Parexel and Pfizer Enter Next Phase of Decade-Long Partnership

Breaking News
Alliance aims to speed delivery of break-through therapies to patients

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced it has signed a new master service agreement (MSA) with Pfizer Inc. This continues our decade-long partnership, demonstrating the longstanding trust built into the strategic collaboration. The agreement is for a three-year term with an option to extend for an additional two years.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue partnering with Pfizer in their mission to deliver break-through therapies for patients,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. “Pfizer’s mission aligns perfectly with Parexel’s focus on putting the patient at the heart of everything we do and we have seen positive results from this alignment over our long-term relationship. We look forward to continuing to work with Pfizer to advance their important clinical development programs for the benefit of patients.”

The strategic focus of the new agreement with Pfizer is focused on driving industry-leading cycle times for Pfizer’s development efforts. Parexel will provide Pfizer clinical development services via full-service, hybrid and functional service provider (FSP) models across all therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, inflammation and immunology and internal and hospital-based medicines.

About Parexel
Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

