Breaking News
Home / Top News / Parexel Announces Acquisition of Leading Pharmacology Modeling & Analytics Modeling Firm Model Answers

Parexel Announces Acquisition of Leading Pharmacology Modeling & Analytics Modeling Firm Model Answers

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company’s expertise and proven approach will enhance the operational scale and global footprint of Parexel’s Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation offering to drive more informed and efficient drug development

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C. and BRISBANE, Australia , Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Model Answers, a consultancy firm based in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Model Answers provides pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) modeling, simulation and analysis services to customers in the life sciences industry to help increase the likelihood of successful drug development. As part of the acquisition, the Model Answers’ highly specialized staff have joined Parexel’s growing Clinical Pharmacology, Modeling and Simulation team, bringing a proven approach to PK/PD modeling and customer collaboration.

“Modeling and simulation have quickly become a valuable part of the drug development process, helping to reduce risk and increase the likelihood of success by predicting outcomes that can result in a more informed trial design,” said Sy Pretorius, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical & Scientific Officer. “By leveraging Model Answers’ deep expertise and proven approach to modeling and simulation, Parexel will expand our ability to leverage this innovative approach, helping our customers to maximize their resources by improving understanding and decision-making at every stage of development.”

Founded in 2005, Model Answers has extensive experience working across many therapeutic areas — including oncology, neurology and rare diseases — while also providing important access to the growing Asia/Pacific market. The company has significant experience developing preclinical PK and PD models for effectiveness and neutropenia, scaling to first-in-human studies, then supporting Phase I through to NDA submission. Model Answers’ team of Modelers, Clinical Pharmacologists, Data Managers and Programmers has supported numerous successful filing activities to the FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) and the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA).

“Model Answers was founded on the idea that by providing highly specialized modeling capabilities in a way that is collaborative and efficient for customers, we can increase the likelihood of success in drug development,” said Bruce Green, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Model Answers. “We are excited to join an organization with global capabilities where, as part of a larger combined team, we can bring our unique modeling and simulation approach to more life sciences companies, ultimately helping bring new medicines to patients sooner.” 

Parexel will also leverage the proven Model Answers Process, including best practices and proprietary software solutions that support modeling and simulation. These include Model Answers’ client-interactive tools that drive both efficient collaboration and client ownership of complex models to ultimately help them make smarter, faster, and more informed clinical data management and drug development decisions.

About Parexel
Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Parexel Contacts:

Media:
Wendy Ryan, Parexel
Tel.: +1 781-434-5104
Email: [email protected]

Kathryn McMahon Arrigg, PAN Communications
Tel.: +1 617-502-4300
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.