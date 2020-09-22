Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Parexel Completes Purchase of Roam Analytics’ Natural Language Processing Capability

Parexel Completes Purchase of Roam Analytics’ Natural Language Processing Capability

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Strategic addition expands capability and commitment to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to drive innovations for biopharmaceutical customers

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies to improve world health, from clinical through commercialization, today announced it has completed the purchase of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology assets and transfer of key personnel of Roam Analytics, Inc., a healthcare software company based in San Francisco, California. This strategic move will further strengthen Parexel’s commitment to leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to drive new innovations across drug development and life sciences. In addition, it will immediately enhance Parexel’s Pharmacovigilance and other Real-World Data capabilities through the application of NLP technology across the company’s various data sets to further streamline and extract insights from unstructured data.

Roam Analytics’ technology platform enables organizations to leverage any source of healthcare language data, from clinical notes to patient surveys, regulatory documents, marketing materials, telemedicine interactions, social media and more, to improve operational workflows.

“Over the course of our partnership with Roam Analytics, its technology has shown exceptional strength and reliability in not only reading a wide range of clinical data sources, but also in annotating and categorizing data for leading life sciences companies that we serve,” said Michelle Hoiseth, Chief Data Officer, Parexel. “By integrating the Roam Analytics’ technology into Parexel’s suite of services, we’ll be able to provide customers with an added level of safety and security and pursue our aim to reduce the time and cost of developing new treatments and get them in the hands of patients sooner.” 

“We are extremely proud to join Parexel, with whom we have partnered closely for several years and have a shared mission to improve healthcare for all,” said Lauren DeMeuse, CEO of Roam Analytics. “By combining some of the best minds in natural language processing and drug development, I’m confident we will transform the clinical trial process for Parexel’s customers — at a time when our world needs it the most.”

Natural language processing is a branch of artificial intelligence that helps computers understand, interpret and manipulate human language. Using Roam Analytics’ technology to combine and unlock unstructured data, Parexel is able to augment structured data systems, creating a complete picture of patients and providers.  

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Roam Analytics
Founded in 2014, Roam is a healthcare software company building the natural language processing infrastructure for modern healthcare systems. Our mission is to empower healthcare companies to derive structured meaning from language data to improve healthcare for all. The Roam Platform enables organizations to leverage any source of healthcare language data, from clinical notes to patient surveys, regulatory documents, marketing materials, telemedicine interactions, social media and more, to improve operational workflows. Contact us to learn about our solutions at [email protected]

About Parexel
Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative therapies to improve patient health. During the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to be committed to our customers’ business while putting the safety of patients, client partners and our employees at the heart of everything we do. To learn more about our efforts related to COVID-19, as well as the experts, innovations and processes we have in place to navigate the rapidly changing landscape, visit our website and follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Parexel Media Relations
Lori Dorer
+1 978 495 4135
[email protected]

W2O
Lindsay LeCain
+1 508 259 9521
[email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.