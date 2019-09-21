Paris draws new climate rally; police vie with ‘yellow vests’, ‘black blocs’

Climate protesters marched through Paris for a second day on Saturday in a rally that saw sporadic clashes between masked demonstrators and police who also broke up “yellow vest” groups trying to stage unauthorized gatherings in the capital.
