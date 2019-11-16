Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on ‘yellow vest’ protests anniversary

French police used a water cannon and fired tear gas in Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations.
