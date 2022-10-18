NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Robert Cathcart as Director of Sales. Mr. Cathcart will report to Mark A. Esquivel, Park’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Cathcart served as Composites Sales Engineer, Business Development at Visioneering, Inc., from 2021 to 2022. In previous positions, Mr. Cathcart was Senior Account Manager, of Cytec/Solvay Materials, from 2013 to 2020, and was Senior Field Technical Service Engineer, Asia-Pacific Region for Cytec Engineered Materials from 2010 to 2013. He served as Senior Program Manager of Albany Engineered Composites from 2007 to 2010 and as Senior Technical Service Engineer and Program Manager for Cytec Engineered Materials from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Cathcart received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Engineering in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com.

Contact:

Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500