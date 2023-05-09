NEWTON, Kan., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the introduction of the Company’s new Aeroadhere™ FAE-350-1 Structural Film Adhesive Product for use in bonding of aerospace primary and secondary structures.

Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 Film Adhesive is a 350°F curing epoxy formulation based film adhesive product designed for composite-to-composite, composite-to-honeycomb, composite-to-metal, metal-to-metal and metal-to-honeycomb bonding applications. Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 has demonstrated strong toughness and high temperature capabilities. Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 is intended to be used in aerospace original equipment and MRO applications.

Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “The introduction of our new Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 product is an important milestone for Park, as it represents the first offering in a major new aerospace adhesives product line…with more in the works and intended to come. This is a big day for Park. Congratulations to our R&D and Engineering People for getting this exciting new product over the finish line and commercialized.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

