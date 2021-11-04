Park Aerospace Corp. Announces That it Has Now Paid $550 Million in Cash Dividends Since the Beginning of Its 2005 Fiscal Year

NEWTON, Kan., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. announced that, with the payment of today’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, the Company has paid a total of $550 million in cash dividends since the beginning of the its 2005 fiscal year. Today’s dividend was declared on September 13, 2021 and was payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Brian Shore, Park’s Chairman and CEO, said, “$550 million in cash dividends since the beginning of our 2005 fiscal year is a heck of a lot of money for a small company like Park. And our People earned that money the old fashioned way through much hard work, sacrifice and dedication. I thought it would be nice to recognize their achievement in this news release.”

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing development) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500