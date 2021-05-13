Breaking News
Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEWTON, Kan., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2021. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk4uvktb at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $14,441,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021 compared to $15,494,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 1, 2020 and $10,372,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 were $46,276,000 compared to $60,014,000 for the fiscal year ended March 1, 2020. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,032,000 compared to $2,633,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $5,192,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $10,205,000 for last fiscal year.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,335,000 compared to $2,787,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,037,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items were $6,495,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $10,503,000 for last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,257,000 compared to $3,612,000 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,380,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the current fiscal year was $8,419,000 compared to $13,012,000 for last fiscal year.

In the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pretax restructuring charge of $1,570,000 primarily for the impairment of assets at its Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd facility in Singapore. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business and a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $208,000. The stock option modification charge related to a reduction in the exercise prices of previously granted employee stock options resulting from the special dividend paid in February 2020.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter. Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.11 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.25 for the 2021 fiscal year compared to $0.50 for the 2020 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.32 for the 2021 fiscal year compared to $0.51 for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (844) 466-4114 in the United States and Canada, and (765) 507-2654 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 6667586.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bk4uvktb and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 6667586.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company’s web site at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a restructuring charge, a one-time tax charge, a stock modification charge and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.  

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended   52 Weeks Ended
             
  February 28, 2021     March 1, 2020     November 29, 2020   February 28, 2021     March 1, 2020
Sales $ 14,441       $ 15,494       $ 10,372     $ 46,276       $ 60,014  
                         
Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,335       $ 2,787       $ 1,037     $ 6,495       $ 10,503  
Special Items, Net of Tax:                        
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options                                 (144 )
Stock Option Modification           (154 )                     (154 )
Restructuring Charges   (1,303 )                     (1,303 )        
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,032       $ 2,633       $ 1,037     $ 5,192       $ 10,205  
                         
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $       $ (249 )     $ (116 )   $ (328 )     $ (653 )
                         
Net Earnings $ 1,032       $ 2,384       $ 921     $ 4,864       $ 9,552  
                         
Basic Earnings per Share:                        
Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11       $ 0.14       $ 0.05     $ 0.32       $ 0.51  
Special Items:                        
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options                                  
Stock Option Modification           (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Restructuring Charges   (0.06 )                     (0.07 )        
Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05       $ 0.13       $ 0.05     $ 0.25       $ 0.50  
                         
Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations           (0.01 )             (0.01 )       (0.03 )
                         
Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.12       $ 0.05     $ 0.24       $ 0.47  
                         
                         
                         
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.11       $ 0.14       $ 0.05     $ 0.32       $ 0.51  
Special Items:                        
Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options                                  
Stock Option Modification           (0.01 )                     (0.01 )
Restructuring Charges   (0.06 )                     (0.07 )        
Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05       $ 0.13       $ 0.05     $ 0.25       $ 0.50  
                         
Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations           (0.01 )             (0.01 )       (0.03 )
                         
Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05       $ 0.12       $ 0.05     $ 0.24       $ 0.47  
                         
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:                        
Basic   20,382         20,519         20,381       20,387         20,507  
Diluted   20,587         20,578         20,434       20,478         20,595  
                         
1 Refer to “Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

  February 28, 2021   March 1, 2020
Assets (unaudited)    
Current Assets      
   Cash and Marketable Securities $ 116,542   $ 122,355
   Accounts Receivable, Net   7,633     10,925
   Inventories   4,794     6,379
   Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets   3,372     5,535
      Total Current Assets   132,341     145,194
       
Fixed Assets, Net   21,130     16,100
Operating Right-of-use Assets   103     420
Other Assets   9,938     10,072
      Total Assets $ 163,512   $ 171,786
       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity      
Current Liabilities      
   Accounts Payable $ 3,300   $ 4,735
   Accrued Liabilities   1,708     1,709
   Operating Lease Liability   33     152
   Income Taxes Payable   2,952     2,111
      Total Current Liabilities   7,993     8,707
       
Long-term Operating Lease Liability   86     268
Non-current Income Taxes Payable   14,303     15,986
Deferred Income Taxes   778     834
Other Liabilities   4,411     4,316
      Total Liabilities   27,571     30,111
       
Shareholders’ Equity   135,941     141,675
       
      Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 163,512   $ 171,786
       
Additional information      
Equity per Share $ 6.67   $ 6.90

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended     52 Weeks Ended
                           
  February 28, 2021     March 1, 2020     November 29, 2020     February 28, 2021     March 1, 2020
                           
Net Sales $ 14,441       $ 15,494       $ 10,372       $ 46,276       $ 60,014  
                           
Cost of Sales   10,115         10,460         7,819         33,085         41,341  
                           
Gross Profit   4,326         5,034         2,553         13,191         18,673  
     % of net sales   30.0 %       32.5 %       24.6 %       28.5 %       31.1 %
                           
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses   1,395         2,147         1,536         6,113         7,932  
     % of net sales   9.7 %       13.9 %       14.8 %       13.2 %       13.2 %
                           
Restructuring Charges   1,570                         1,570          
                           
Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,361         2,887         1,017         5,508         10,741  
                           
Interest and Other Income:                          
    Interest Income   207         717         389         1,777         3,330  
                           
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   1,568         3,604         1,406         7,285         14,071  
                           
Income Tax Provision   536         971         369         2,093         3,866  
                           
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,032         2,633         1,037         5,192         10,205  
     % of net sales   7.1 %       17.0 %       10.0 %       11.2 %       17.0 %
                           
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax           (249 )       (116 )       (328 )       (653 )
                           
Net Earnings $ 1,032       $ 2,384       $ 921       $ 4,864       $ 9,552  
     % of net sales   7.1 %       15.4 %       8.9 %       10.5 %       15.9 %

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

  13 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021     13 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020     13 Weeks Ended November 29, 2020
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items
                                       
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,395     $     $ 1,395       $ 2,147     $ (208 )   $ 1,939       $ 1,536     $   $ 1,536  
     % of net sales   9.7 %         9.7 %       13.9 %         12.5 %       14.8 %         14.8 %
                                       
Restructuring Charges   1,570       (1,570 )                                            
     % of net sales   10.9 %         0.0 %       0.0 %         0.0 %       0.0 %         0.0 %
                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,361       1,570       2,931         2,887       208       3,095         1,017           1,017  
     % of net sales   9.4 %         20.3 %       18.6 %         20.0 %       9.8 %         9.8 %
                                       
Interest Income   207             207         717             717         389           389  
     % of net sales   1.4 %         1.4 %       4.6 %         4.6 %       3.8 %         3.8 %
                                       
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   1,568       1,570       3,138         3,604       208       3,812         1,406           1,406  
     % of net sales   10.9 %         21.7 %       23.3 %         24.6 %       13.6 %         13.6 %
                                       
Income Tax Provision   536       267       803         971       54       1,025         369           369  
   Effective Tax Rate   34.2 %         25.6 %       26.9 %         26.9 %       26.2 %         26.2 %
                                       
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   1,032       1,303       2,335         2,633       154       2,787         1,037           1,037  
     % of net sales   7.1 %         16.2 %       17.0 %         18.0 %       10.0 %         10.0 %
                                       
Loss from Discontinued Operations                       (249 )           (249 )       (116 )         (116 )
     % of net sales   0.0 %         0.0 %       -1.6 %         -1.6 %       -1.1 %         -1.1 %
                                       
Net Earnings   1,032       1,303       2,335         2,384       154       2,538         921           921  
     % of net sales   7.1 %         16.2 %       15.4 %         16.4 %       8.9 %         8.9 %
                                       
                                       
Net Earning           2,335                 2,538                 921  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash items:                                    
   Loss from Discontinued Operations                        249                 116  
   Income Tax Provision        803                 1,025                 369  
   Interest Income        (207 )               (717 )               (389 )
   Depreciation        277                 402                 314  
   Stock Option Expense        49                 115                 49  
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations         3,257                 3,612                 1,380  

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures – continued (in thousands – unaudited):

  52 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021     52 Weeks Ended March 1, 2020
  GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items     GAAP   Specials Items   Before Special Items
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 6,113     $     $ 6,113       $ 7,932     $ (208 )   $ 7,724  
     % of net sales   13.2 %         13.2 %       13.2 %         12.9 %
                         
Restructuring Charge   1,570       (1,570 )                          
     % of net sales   3.4 %         0.0 %       0.0 %         0.0 %
                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations   5,508       1,570       7,078         10,741       208       10,949  
     % of net sales   11.9 %         15.3 %       17.9 %         18.2 %
                         
Interest Income   1,777             1,777         3,330             3,330  
     % of net sales   3.8 %         3.8 %       5.5 %         5.5 %
                         
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes   7,285       1,570       8,855         14,071       208       14,279  
     % of net sales   15.7 %         19.1 %       23.4 %         23.8 %
                         
Income Tax Provision   2,093       267       2,360         3,866       (90 )     3,776  
   Effective Tax Rate   28.7 %         26.7 %       27.5 %         26.4 %
                         
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations   5,192       1,303       6,495         10,205       298       10,503  
     % of net sales   11.2 %         14.0 %       17.0 %         17.5 %
                         
Loss from Discontinued Operations   (328 )           (328 )       (653 )           (653 )
     % of net sales   -0.7 %         -0.7 %       -1.1 %         -1.1 %
                         
Net Earnings   4,864       1,303       6,167         9,552       298       9,850  
     % of net sales   10.5 %         13.3 %       15.9 %         16.4 %
                         
                         
Net Earning           6,167                 9,850  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash items:                      
   Loss from Discontinued Operations          328                 653  
   Income Tax Provision          2,360                 3,776  
   Interest Income          (1,777 )               (3,330 )
   Depreciation          1,150                 1,544  
   Stock Option Expense          191                 519  
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations         8,419                 13,012  

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto  486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas
(316) 283-6500

