Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2019. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, the results of operations for the Electronics Business in the prior year are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated, and prior periods in such discussion have been restated to reflect results excluding the Electronics Business.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $13,723,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter ended September 1, 2019 compared to $11,211,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter ended August 26, 2018 and $14,950,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2019. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the six months ended September 1, 2019 were $28,673,000 compared to $21,604,000 for the six months ended August 26, 2018. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter were $2,052,000 compared to $1,824,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter and $2,714,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $4,766,000 for the current year’s first six months compared to $2,640,000 for last year’s first six months.

Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $2,052,000 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter compared to $1,036,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter and $2,858,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter. In the 2019 fiscal year second quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $788,000 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter was $2,406,000 compared to $1,663,000 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter and $3,372,000 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter.

For the six months ended September 1, 2019, Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $4,910,000 compared to $1,852,000 for last fiscal year’s first six months. In the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the electronics business. The 2019 fiscal year’s first six months included the one-time tax benefit of $788,000 mentioned above. EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first six months was $5,779,000 compared to $3,045,000 for last year’s first six months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter and $0.13 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.10 for the 2020 fiscal year second quarter compared to $0.05 for the 2019 fiscal year second quarter and $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year first quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.23 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.13 for the 2019 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.24 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.09 for 2019 fiscal year’s first six months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as one-time tax charges and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures including EBITDA and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019 August 26, 2018 June 2, 2019 September 1, 2019 August 26, 2018 Sales $ 13,723 $ 11,211 $ 14,950 $ 28,673 $ 21,604 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 2,052 $ 1,036 $ 2,858 $ 4,910 $ 1,852 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – (144 ) (144 ) – Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – 788 – – 788 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,052 $ 1,824 $ 2,714 $ 4,766 $ 2,640 Earnings (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ 83 $ 876 $ (127 ) $ (44 ) $ 3,228 Net Earnings $ 2,135 $ 2,700 $ 2,587 $ 4,722 $ 5,868 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – (0.01 ) (0.01 ) – Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – 0.04 – – 0.04 Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.13 Basic Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations – 0.04 – – 0.16 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.24 $ 0.09 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – (0.01 ) (0.01 ) – Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – 0.04 – – 0.04 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.13 Diluted Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations – 0.04 – – 0.16 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,499 20,253 20,492 20,495 20,248 Diluted 20,601 20,382 20,588 20,593 20,339

1 Refer to “Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

September 1, 2019 March 3, 2019 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 145,355 $ 151,624 Accounts Receivable, Net 8,855 9,352 Inventories 4,626 5,267 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,913 1,690 Total Current Assets 160,749 167,933 Fixed Assets, Net 12,311 10,791 Operating Right-of-use Assets 373 – Other Assets 10,096 10,127 Total Assets $ 183,529 $ 188,851 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 1,819 $ 3,169 Accrued Liabilities 1,952 2,920 Income Taxes Payable 1,481 5,066 Operating Lease Liability 109 – Total Current Liabilities 5,361 11,155 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 264 – Non-current Income Taxes Payable 15,986 17,669 Deferred Income Taxes 65 – Other Liabilities 1,050 1,016 Total Liabilities 22,726 29,840 Shareholders’ Equity 160,803 159,011 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 183,529 $ 188,851 Additional information Equity per Share $ 7.84 $ 7.84

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 26 Weeks Ended September 1, 2019 August 26, 2018 June 2, 2019 September 1, 2019 August 26, 2018 Net Sales $ 13,723 $ 11,211 $ 14,950 $ 28,673 $ 21,604 Cost of Sales 9,910 8,066 10,146 20,056 15,607 Gross Profit 3,813 3,145 4,804 8,617 5,997 % of net sales 27.8 % 28.1 % 32.1 % 30.1 % 27.8 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,914 2,116 1,922 3,836 4,217 % of net sales 13.9 % 18.9 % 12.9 % 13.4 % 19.5 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,899 1,029 2,882 4,781 1,780 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 863 357 948 1,811 697 Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,762 1,386 3,830 6,592 2,477 Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 710 (438 ) 1,116 1,826 (163 ) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,052 1,824 2,714 4,766 2,640 % of net sales 15.0 % 16.3 % 18.2 % 16.6 % 12.2 % Earnings (Loss) from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax 83 876 (127 ) (44 ) 3,228 Net Earnings $ 2,135 $ 2,700 $ 2,587 $ 4,722 $ 5,868 % of net sales 15.6 % 24.1 % 17.3 % 16.5 % 27.2 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended

September 1, 2019 13 Weeks Ended

August 26, 2018 13 Weeks Ended

June 2, 2019 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Selling, General & Administrative Expenses $ 1,914 $ – $ 1,914 $ 2,116 $ – $ 2,116 $ 1,922 $ – $ 1,922 % of net sales 13.9 % 13.9 % 18.9 % 18.9 % 12.9 % 12.9 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,899 – 1,899 1,029 – 1,029 2,882 – 2,882 % of net sales 13.8 % 13.8 % 9.2 % 9.2 % 19.3 % 19.3 % Interest Income 863 – 863 357 – 357 948 – 948 % of net sales 6.3 % 6.3 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 6.3 % 6.3 % Net Interest and Other Income 863 – 863 357 – 357 948 – 948 % of net sales 6.3 % 6.3 % 3.2 % 3.2 % 6.3 % 6.3 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,762 – 2,762 1,386 – 1,386 3,830 – 3,830 % of net sales 20.1 % 20.1 % 12.4 % 12.4 % 25.6 % 25.6 % Income Tax Provision 710 – 710 (438 ) 788 350 1,116 (144 ) 972 Effective Tax Rate 25.7 % 25.7 % -31.6 % 25.3 % 29.1 % 25.4 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,052 – 2,052 1,824 (788 ) 1,036 2,714 144 2,858 % of net sales 15.0 % 15.0 % 16.3 % 9.2 % 18.2 % 19.1 % Earnings (Loss) from Discontinued Operations 83 83 876 876 (127 ) – (127 ) % of net sales 0.6 % 0.6 % 7.8 % 7.8 % -0.8 % -0.8 % Net Earnings 2,135 – 2,135 2,700 (788 ) 1,912 2,587 144 2,731 % of net sales 15.6 % 15.6 % 24.1 % 17.1 % 17.3 % 18.3 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,899 1,029 2,882 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 366 435 366 Stock Option Expense 141 199 124 EBITDA 2,406 1,663 3,372

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures – continued (in thousands – unaudited):

26 Weeks Ended

September 1, 2019 26 Weeks Ended

August 26, 2018 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items Earnings from Operations 4,781 – 4,781 1,780 – 1,780 % of net sales 16.7 % 16.7 % 8.2 % 8.2 % Interest Income 1,811 1,811 697 – 697 % of net sales 6.3 % 6.3 % 3.2 % 3.2 % Interest Expense – – – – – – % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Net Interest and Other Income 1,811 – 1,811 697 – 697 % of net sales 6.3 % 6.3 % 3.2 % 3.2 % Earnings before Income Taxes 6,592 – 6,592 2,477 – 2,477 % of net sales 23.0 % 23.0 % 11.5 % 11.5 % Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 1,826 (144 ) 1,682 (163 ) 788 625 Effective Tax Rate 27.7 % 25.5 % -6.6 % 25.2 % Net Earnings from continuing operations 4,766 144 4,910 2,640 (788 ) 1,852 % of net sales 16.6 % 17.1 % 12.2 % 8.6 % (Loss) Earnings from discontinued operations (44 ) – (44 ) 3,228 – 3,228 % of net sales -0.2 % -0.2 % 14.9 % 14.9 % Net Earnings 4,722 144 4,866 5,868 (788 ) 5,080 % of net sales 16.5 % 17.0 % 27.2 % 23.5 % Earnings from Operations 4,781 1,780 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 733 865 Stock Option Expense 265 400 EBITDA 5,779 3,045