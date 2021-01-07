Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Third Quarter Results

NEWTON, Kansas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, current costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales of $10,372,000 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter ended November 29, 2020 compared to $15,847,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter ended December 1, 2019 and $9,250,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter ended August 30, 2020. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the nine months ended November 29, 2020 were $31,835,000 compared to $44,520,000 for the nine months ended December 1, 2019. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter were $1,037,000 compared to $2,806,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $1,151,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $4,160,000 for the current year’s first nine months compared to $7,572,000 for last year’s first nine months.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter was $1,380,000 compared to $3,622,000 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $1,418,000 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter.

For the nine months ended November 29, 2020, Park reported net earnings from continuing operations before special items of $4,160,000 compared to $7,716,000 for last fiscal year’s first nine months. In the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $144,000 for the write down of deferred tax assets for stock option expirations pertaining to employees who transferred to AGC Inc. in connection with the sale of the Electronics Business. EBITDA from continuing operations for the current year’s first nine months was $5,162,000 compared to $9,400,000 for last year’s first nine months.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year third quarter compared to $0.14 for the 2020 fiscal year third quarter and $0.06 for the 2021 fiscal year second quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to $0.37 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.20 for the 2021 fiscal year’s first nine months compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.38 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.37 for the 2020 fiscal year’s first nine months.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a one-time tax charge and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. These materials include lightning strike protection materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's web site at www.parkaerospace.com





Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 29,

2020 December 1,

2019 August 30,

2020 November 29,

2020 December 1,

2019 Sales $ 10,372 $ 15,847 $ 9,250 $ 31,835 $ 44,520 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 1,037 $ 2,806 $ 1,151 $ 4,160 $ 7,716 Special Items, Net of Tax: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – – – (144 ) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,037 $ 2,806 $ 1,151 $ 4,160 $ 7,572 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ (116 ) $ (360 ) $ (197 ) $ (328 ) $ (404 ) Net Earnings $ 921 $ 2,446 $ 954 $ 3,832 $ 7,168 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – – – (0.01 ) Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations – (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.35 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 Special Items: Tax Impact of Cancelled Stock Options – – – – – Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.05 $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ 0.37 Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations – (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.35 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,381 20,518 20,381 20,388 20,503 Diluted 20,434 20,617 20,433 20,442 20,601 1 Refer to “Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” below for information regarding Special Items.







Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):

November 29,

2020 March 1,

2020 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 116,966 $ 122,355 Accounts Receivable, Net 8,372 10,925 Inventories 4,712 6,379 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,842 5,535 Total Current Assets 133,892 145,194 Fixed Assets, Net 20,481 16,100 Operating Right-of-use Assets 304 420 Other Assets 9,959 10,072 Total Assets $ 164,636 $ 171,786 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,338 $ 4,735 Accrued Liabilities 1,510 1,709 Operating Lease Liability 113 152 Income Taxes Payable 2,242 2,111 Total Current Liabilities 7,203 8,707 Long-term Operating Lease Liability 206 268 Non-current Income Taxes Payable 14,303 15,986 Deferred Income Taxes 953 834 Other Liabilities 4,476 4,316 Total Liabilities 27,141 30,111 Shareholders’ Equity 137,495 141,675 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 164,636 $ 171,786 Additional information Equity per Share $ 6.75 $ 6.90





Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended November 29,

2020 December 1,

2019 August 30,

2020 November 29,

2020 December 1,

2019 Net Sales $ 10,372 $ 15,847 $ 9,250 $ 31,835 $ 44,520 Cost of Sales 7,819 10,825 6,612 22,970 30,881 Gross Profit 2,553 5,022 2,638 8,865 13,639 % of net sales 24.6 % 31.7 % 28.5 % 27.8 % 30.6 % Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,536 1,949 1,552 4,718 5,785 % of net sales 14.8 % 12.3 % 16.8 % 14.8 % 13.0 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,017 3,073 1,086 4,147 7,854 Interest and Other Income: Interest Income 389 802 525 1,570 2,613 % of net sales 3.8 % 5.1 % 5.7 % 4.9 % 5.9 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,406 3,875 1,611 5,717 10,467 Income Tax Provision 369 1,069 460 1,557 2,895 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,037 2,806 1,151 4,160 7,572 % of net sales 10.0 % 17.7 % 12.4 % 13.1 % 17.0 % Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (116 ) (360 ) (197 ) (328 ) (404 ) Net Earnings $ 921 $ 2,446 $ 954 $ 3,832 $ 7,168 % of net sales 8.9 % 15.4 % 10.3 % 12.0 % 16.1 %





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

13 Weeks Ended

November 29, 2020 13 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2019 13 Weeks Ended

August 30, 2020 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,017 – 1,017 3,073 – 3,073 1,086 – 1,086 % of net sales 9.8 % 9.8 % 19.4 % 19.4 % 11.7 % 11.7 % Interest Income 389 – 389 802 – 802 525 – 525 % of net sales 3.8 % 3.8 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 5.7 % 5.7 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 1,406 – 1,406 3,875 – 3,875 1,611 – 1,611 % of net sales 13.6 % 13.6 % 24.5 % 24.5 % 17.4 % 17.4 % Income Tax Provision 369 – 369 1,069 – 1,069 460 – 460 Effective Tax Rate 26.2 % 26.2 % 27.6 % 27.6 % 28.6 % 28.6 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,037 – 1,037 2,806 – 2,806 1,151 – 1,151 % of net sales 10.0 % 10.0 % 17.7 % 17.7 % 12.4 % 12.4 % Loss from Discontinued Operations (116 ) – (116 ) (360 ) – (360 ) (197 ) – (197 ) % of net sales -1.1 % -1.1 % -2.3 % -2.3 % -2.1 % -2.1 % Net Earnings 921 – 921 2,446 – 2,446 954 – 954 % of net sales 8.9 % 8.9 % 15.4 % 15.4 % 10.3 % 10.3 % Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,017 3,073 1,086 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 314 410 282 Stock Option Expense 49 139 50 EBITDA 1,380 3,622 1,418





Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures – continued (in thousands – unaudited):

39 Weeks Ended

November 29, 2020 39 Weeks Ended

December 1, 2019 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special

Items Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,147 – 4,147 7,854 – 7,854 % of net sales 13.0 % 13.0 % 17.6 % 17.6 % Interest Income 1,570 – 1,570 2,613 – 2,613 % of net sales 4.9 % 4.9 % 5.9 % 5.9 % Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 5,717 – 5,717 10,467 – 10,467 % of net sales 18.0 % 18.0 % 23.5 % 23.5 % Income Tax Provision 1,557 – 1,557 2,895 (144 ) 2,751 Effective Tax Rate 27.2 % 27.2 % 27.7 % 26.3 % Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 4,160 – 4,160 7,572 144 7,716 % of net sales 13.1 % 13.1 % 17.0 % 17.3 % Loss from Discontinued Operations (328 ) – (328 ) (404 ) – (404 ) % of net sales -1.0 % -1.0 % -0.9 % -0.9 % Net Earnings 3,832 – 3,832 7,168 144 7,312 % of net sales 12.0 % 12.0 % 16.1 % 16.4 % Earnings from Operations 4,147 7,854 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 873 1,142 Stock Option Expense 142 404 EBITDA 5,162 9,400