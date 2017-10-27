Breaking News
Home / Top News / Park Circle Master Planned Community Approved by Board of Supervisors

Park Circle Master Planned Community Approved by Board of Supervisors

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Touchstone Communities (www.touchstonecommunities.com), a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development firm, today announced the approval of the 73.9-acre master planned community, located in Valley Center, California, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The community, known as Park Circle, will include 332 single family detached homes, a 4.2-acre commercial center, a 2.6-acre public park, 1.9-acres of private parks, and a 1.6-acre private recreation center.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53d50041-e2b6-4ea8-91a3-6adac35b3170

The community is anticipated to provide some of the most affordably-priced single-family homes in North San Diego County, offering an attractive opportunity for first-time home buyers, families of all sizes, and those looking to downsize.

“We are very excited about the approval of Park Circle and the support we have received from the Valley Center community stakeholders. This was the culmination of over four years of careful planning and analysis with County staff. The homes in this community will serve the needs of a diverse mix of home buyers in the highly supply constrained North San Diego market,” said Addison Garza, Executive Vice President of Touchstone.

The property is ideally located at the south end of Valley Center and is within a short commute to North San Diego County’s largest employment centers. The community is expected to break ground in mid-2018 and a grand opening is expected to occur in mid-2019.

About Touchstone Communities:

Touchstone Communities is a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development company. Touchstone takes pride in planning and building distinguished projects throughout California. Touchstone’s expertise includes acquiring, entitling, and developing residential and mixed-use communities that include cutting edge design, retail, multifamily and office components, recreational amenities, and regional infrastructure. Touchstone is committed to integrating sustainable and health conscious principles into each of our communities that create more desirable places to live, work, and play. Build Smart, Live Healthy, Be Happy.  www.touchstonecommunities.com

CONTACT: Contact:
Gina Garza
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.