Park Circle Master Planned Community Approved by Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Touchstone Communities (www.touchstonecommunities.com), a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development firm, today announced the approval of the 73.9-acre master planned community, located in Valley Center, California, by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The community, known as Park Circle, will include 332 single family detached homes, a 4.2-acre commercial center, a 2.6-acre public park, 1.9-acres of private parks, and a 1.6-acre private recreation center.

The community is anticipated to provide some of the most affordably-priced single-family homes in North San Diego County, offering an attractive opportunity for first-time home buyers, families of all sizes, and those looking to downsize.

“We are very excited about the approval of Park Circle and the support we have received from the Valley Center community stakeholders. This was the culmination of over four years of careful planning and analysis with County staff. The homes in this community will serve the needs of a diverse mix of home buyers in the highly supply constrained North San Diego market,” said Addison Garza, Executive Vice President of Touchstone.

The property is ideally located at the south end of Valley Center and is within a short commute to North San Diego County’s largest employment centers. The community is expected to break ground in mid-2018 and a grand opening is expected to occur in mid-2019.

About Touchstone Communities:

Touchstone Communities is a San Diego-based real estate investment and land development company. Touchstone takes pride in planning and building distinguished projects throughout California. Touchstone’s expertise includes acquiring, entitling, and developing residential and mixed-use communities that include cutting edge design, retail, multifamily and office components, recreational amenities, and regional infrastructure. Touchstone is committed to integrating sustainable and health conscious principles into each of our communities that create more desirable places to live, work, and play. Build Smart, Live Healthy, Be Happy. www.touchstonecommunities.com