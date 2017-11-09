Park City Group Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Results

Revenue Increased 12%, as Efforts Focused on Record ReposiTrak Backlog

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), a software company that uses big data management to help retailers and their suppliers increase sales and lower costs, while simultaneously reducing compliance risks, announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Strategic and Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 12%, as efforts focused on executing on record ReposiTrak backlog. "With the rapid growth of ReposiTrak, we entered the first quarter with a record backlog of supplier connections. To meet our customers' requirements for success, efforts during the quarter were focused on bringing this backlog to record levels of compliance. As we have stated, quarterly revenue comparisons can fluctuate significantly and don't directly correlate to the strength of our business, or our future prospects," said Randall K. Fields, Park City Group's Chairman and CEO.

Management reiterates fiscal 2018 revenue growth within annual target of 25% to 35%. "The list of prospective ReposiTrak HUBs is growing rapidly, our Supply Chain pipeline is larger than at any time in our history, and Marketplace is experiencing the highest level of interest of any service we have ever introduced. As a result, our outlook for growth has never been brighter, and we remain confident that revenue growth for fiscal 2018 will be within our annual target of 25% to 35%," said Mr. Fields.

Fiscal 1Q18 operating cash flow accelerates to $1.1 million, total cash climbs to $14.9 million. "We continue to grow cash flow despite an increase in investments. As we said, operating cash flow would grow as we continue to transition ReposiTrak from a pre-paid service to our current billing model. As evidence, we generated $1.1 million in operating cash flow in the quarter, up from negative $122,000 a year ago, and $297,000 last quarter," said Mr. Fields. "We expect record operating cash flow for the year as growth in our supply chain business and ReposiTrak should to be highly accretive."

Investment in Success Team and 10x Project enhancing ability to address growing pipeline. "Continually improving execution is the key to successful long-term customer relationships and our future growth. We have doubled the size of the Success Team, brought on new leadership, and are providing team members with new tools from our 10x Project. We can now bring more suppliers into compliance in a week, than we used to do in a month. As a result, the team was able to get compliance rates to record highs by the end of the quarter and we have resumed a faster pace of growth," said Mr. Fields.

ReposiTrak customers adopting Supply Chain applications via converged platform. "With our full suite of services now available on a converged service delivery platform, ReposiTrak customers have been increasingly interested in supply chain applications and the pace of uptake is accelerating as the size of our network grows," said Mr. Fields. "We expect to have additional ReposiTrak customers adopting our unified service delivery platform over the remainder of the year, propelling Supply Chain services to record growth levels, and supporting our outlook for 25% to 35% growth for this year and beyond."

MarketPlace expanding use cases to become a unique, broad-based B2B E-commerce platform. "The pilot with our initial HUB drove new use cases beyond compliant vendor replacement because of the customer's recognition of the platform's unique B2B E-commerce capabilities. In addition to our current pilot, we anticipate an expansion in activity with our ReposiTrak HUBs, as well as new use cases related to our GMDC relationship," said Mr. Fields. "As a result, we expect continued growth over the remainder of this year and for MarketPlace to make a very meaningful contribution to revenue in fiscal 2019."

Financial Results Summary:

Fiscal 1Q18 Results: Total revenue increased 12% to $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, as compared to $4.2 million during the same period a year ago. Total operating expenses were $4.3 million, a 22% increase from $3.5 million a year ago, reflecting planned investments. GAAP net income was $331,000, versus $614,000 a year ago, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $214,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, as compared to $428,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, a year ago.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 P.M. Eastern today, November 9, 2017 to discuss the results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 888-394-8218 and referring to Conference ID: 9157342. The conference call is also being webcast and is available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

About Park City Group:

Park City Group (PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings unique visibility to the consumer goods supply chain, delivering actionable information to ensure products are available when and where consumers demand them, helping retailers and their suppliers increase sales and lower costs, while simultaneously reducing compliance risks. Park City Group’s technology also assists all participants in the food and drug supply chains to comply with food and drug safety regulations through the Company’s ReposiTrak subsidiary. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2017.

