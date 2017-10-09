Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Appointment of Benjamin W. Shore as Senior Vice President-Business Development

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced the appointment of Benjamin W. Shore as Senior Vice President — Business Development of the Company. In this position, he will to report to Brian Shore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical Corp.

Prior to joining Park, Ben Shore was employed by athenahealth, Inc. located in Watertown, Massachusetts, through September 2017, where most recently he was Manager, Corporate Development working on mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and investments. From 2011 to 2014, he was an Investment Analyst and subsequently a Senior Investment Analyst at Prudential Capital Group in New York, New York, where he invested capital in middle market companies in many different industries; and in 2010 and 2011, he was an Associate in Economic and Valuation Services at KPMG LLP in New York, New York, working on financial and tax consulting projects. Ben received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. He also is a CFA Charterholder.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company which develops and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets and high-technology digital and RF/microwave printed circuit materials principally for the telecommunications and internet infrastructure, enterprise and military markets. The Company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Kansas, Singapore, France, Arizona and California. The Company also maintains R & D facilities in Arizona, Kansas and Singapore.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkelectro.com

