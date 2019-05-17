Park Electrochemical Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

An investor presentation will be available on the Company’s web site at

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter and year ended March 3, 2019. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, the results of operations for the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated, and prior periods in such discussion have been restated to reflect results excluding the Electronics Business. It is important to note that the fourth quarter ended March 3, 2019 was a 14-week period compared to the fourth quarter ended February 25, 2018, which was a 13-week period. In addition, the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019 was a 53-week period compared to the fiscal year ended February 25, 2018, which was a 52-week period.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales from continuing operations of $16,659,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 3, 2019 compared to net sales from continuing operations of $9,920,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 25, 2018 and net sales from continuing operations of $12,853,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter ended November 25, 2018. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019 were $51,116,000 compared to net sales from continuing operations of $40,230,000 for the fiscal year ended February 25, 2018.

Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,588,000 compared to $17,197,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,078,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $6,306,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $18,472,000 for last fiscal year.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter were $3,944,000 compared to $659,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,078,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items were $7,874,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $1,934,000 for last fiscal year. EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter was $4,251,000 compared to EBITDA from continuing operations before special items of $1,338,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and EBITDA from continuing operations of $2,948,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. EBITDA from continuing operations was $10,248,000 for the current fiscal year compared to $4,704,000 for last fiscal year.

In the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax charge of $788,000 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Additionally, in the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pre-tax loss on the sales of marketable securities of $1,498,000 and a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $528,000. The loss on the sales of marketable securities was in connection with the liquidation of securities to fund a special cash dividend of $4.25 per share paid in February 2019. The stock option modification charge related to a reduction in the exercise prices of previously granted employee stock options resulting from the special dividend paid in February 2019.

In the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a one-time tax benefit of $18,157,000 related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017. Additionally, in the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $146,000, a pre-tax loss on the sales of marketable securities of $1,342,000, pre-tax deferred financing costs of $144,000 related to the early termination of the HSBC Bank Credit Agreement and a pre-tax stock option modification charge of $513,000. The restructuring charges related to the closure of the Company’s facility in Waterbury, Connecticut. The loss on the sales of marketable securities was in connection with the liquidation of securities to repatriate overseas funds to pay off the HSBC loan of $68,500,000 and to pay a special cash dividend of $3.00 per share in February 2018. The stock option modification charge related to a reduction in the exercise prices of previously granted employee stock options resulting from the special dividend paid in February 2018.

Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations were $2,926,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to a pre-tax loss from continuing operations of $1,403,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and pre-tax earnings from continuing operations of $2,694,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations were $8,097,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019 compared to $310,000 for last fiscal year.

Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations before special items were $4,952,000 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $742,000 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,694,000 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. Pre-tax earnings from continuing operations before special items were $10,123,000 for the fiscal year ended March 3, 2019 compared to $2,455,000 for last fiscal year.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.08 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.85 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.10 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.19 for the 2019 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to $0.03 for the 2018 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.10 for the 2019 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.31 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $0.91 for the 2018 fiscal year. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.39 for the 2019 fiscal year compared to $0.10 for 2018 fiscal year.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as one-time tax benefits, restructuring and facility closure costs, losses on sales of marketable securities, deferred financing charges, stock option modification charges, and EBITDA. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures including EBITDA and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Electrochemical Corp. is an Aerospace Company which develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and thirdary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s patented composite Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended March 3,

2019 February 25,

2018 November 25,

2018 March 3,

2019 February 25,

2018 Sales $ 16,659 $ 9,920 $ 12,853 $ 51,116 $ 40,230 Net Earnings before Special Items1 $ 3,944 $ 659 $ 2,078 $ 7,874 $ 1,934 Special Items, Net of Tax: Stock Option Modifications (408 ) (322 ) – (408 ) (322 ) Restructuring Charges – (92 ) – – (92 ) Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (1,160 ) (1,114 ) – (1,160 ) (1,114 ) Acceleration of Deferred Financing Costs – (91 ) – – (91 ) Tax Cut and Jobs Act (788 ) 18,157 – – 18,157 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,588 $ 17,197 $ 2,078 $ 6,306 $ 18,472 Earnings from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax $ 102,398 $ 768 $ 1,613 $ 107,239 $ 2,123 Net Earnings $ 103,986 $ 17,965 $ 3,691 $ 113,545 $ 20,595 Basic Earnings per Share: Basic Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.10 Special Items: Stock Option Modifications (0.02 ) (0.02 ) – (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring Charges – – – – – Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (0.05 ) (0.06 ) – (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Acceleration of Deferred Financing Costs – – – – – Tax Cut and Jobs Act (0.04 ) 0.90 – – 0.89 Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.91 Basic Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations 5.02 0.04 0.08 5.29 0.11 Basic Earnings per Share $ 5.10 $ 0.89 $ 0.18 $ 5.60 $ 1.02 Diluted Earnings before Special Items1 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.10 Special Items: Stock Option Modifications (0.02 ) (0.02 ) – (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring Charges – – – – – Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (0.05 ) (0.05 ) – (0.06 ) (0.06 ) Acceleration of Deferred Financing Costs – – – – – Tax Cut and Jobs Act (0.04 ) 0.89 – – 0.89 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.10 $ 0.31 $ 0.91 Diluted Earnings per Share from Discontinued Operations 4.99 0.04 0.08 5.26 0.11 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 5.07 $ 0.89 $ 0.18 $ 5.57 $ 1.02 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 20,370 20,238 20,278 20,288 20,237 Diluted 20,501 20,311 20,352 20,385 20,267 1 Refer to “Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures” below for information regarding Special Items.

Comparative balance sheets (in thousands except per share information):

March 3,

2019 February 25,

2018 Assets (unaudited) (Note 1) Current Assets Cash and Marketable Securities $ 151,624 $ 108,231 Accounts Receivable, Net 9,352 6,961 Inventories 5,267 3,955 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 1,690 1,473 Current Assets – Discontinued Operations – 20,648 Total Current Assets 167,933 141,268 Fixed Assets, Net 10,791 9,805 Other Assets 10,127 10,188 Non Current Assets – Discontinued Operations – 8,885 Total Assets $ 188,851 $ 170,146 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $ 3,169 $ 1,825 Accrued Liabilities 2,920 1,022 Income Taxes Payable 5,066 1,456 Current Liabilities – Discontinued Operations – 7,924 Total Current Liabilities 11,155 12,227 Noncurrent Income Taxes Payable 17,669 20,364 Deferred Income Taxes – 1,133 Other Liabilities 1,016 314 Noncurrent Liabilities – Discontinued Operations – 847 Total Liabilities 29,840 34,885 Shareholders’ Equity 159,011 135,261 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 188,851 $ 170,146 Additional information Equity per Share $ 7.84 $ 6.68 (Note 1) – These amounts have not been audited and are based on the audited financial statements.

Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended March 3,

2019 February 25,

2018 November 25,

2018 March 3,

2019 February 25,

2018 Net Sales $ 16,659 $ 9,920 $ 12,853 $ 51,116 $ 40,230 Cost of Sales 10,756 7,102 8,569 34,932 28,942 Gross Profit 5,903 2,818 4,284 16,184 11,288 % of net sales 35.4 % 28.4 % 33.3 % 31.7 % 28.1 % Selling, General & Administrative

Expenses 2,768 2,673 1,983 8,968 9,862 % of net sales 16.6 % 26.9 % 15.4 % 17.5 % 24.5 % Restructuring Charges – 146 – – 146 Earnings from Operations 3,135 (1 ) 2,301 7,216 1,280 Interest: Interest Income 1,289 407 393 2,379 2,641 Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (1,498 ) (1,342 ) – (1,498 ) (1,342 ) Interest Expense – 467 – – 2,269 Net Interest and Other Income (209 ) (1,402 ) 393 881 (970 ) Earnings/(Loss) before Income Taxes 2,926 (1,403 ) 2,694 8,097 310 Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) 1,338 (18,600 ) 616 1,791 (18,162 ) Net Earnings from continuing operations 1,588 17,197 2,078 6,306 18,472 % of net sales 9.5 % 173.4 % 16.2 % 12.3 % 45.9 % Earnings from discontinued operations,

net of tax 102,398 768 1,613 107,239 2,123 Net Earnings $ 103,986 $ 17,965 $ 3,691 $ 113,545 $ 20,595 % of net sales 624.2 % 181.1 % 28.7 % 222.1 % 51.2 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):

14 Weeks Ended

March 3, 2019 13 Weeks Ended

February 25, 2018 13 Weeks Ended

November 25, 2018 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special Items Selling, General & Administrative

Expenses $ 2,768 $ (528 ) $ 2,240 $ 2,673 $ (513 ) $ 2,160 $ 1,983 $ – $ 1,983 % of net sales 16.6 % 13.4 % 26.9 % 21.8 % 15.4 % 15.4 % Restructuring Charges – – – 146 (146 ) – – – – % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Earnings from Operations 3,135 528 3,663 (1 ) 659 658 2,301 – 2,301 % of net sales 18.8 % 22.0 % 0.0 % 6.6 % 17.9 % 17.9 % Interest Income 1,289 – 1,289 407 – 407 393 – 393 % of net sales 7.7 % 7.7 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 3.1 % 3.1 % Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (1,498 ) 1,498 – (1,342 ) 1,342 – – – – % of net sales -9.0 % 0.0 % -13.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest Expense – – – 467 (144 ) 323 – – – % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 4.7 % 3.3 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Net Interest and Other Income (209 ) 1,498 1,289 (1,402 ) 1,486 84 393 – 393 % of net sales -1.3 % 7.7 % -14.1 % 0.8 % 3.1 % 3.1 % Earnings/(Loss) before Income Taxes 2,926 2,026 4,952 (1,403 ) 2,145 742 2,694 – 2,694 % of net sales 17.6 % 29.7 % -14.1 % 7.5 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Income Tax Provision/(Benefit) 1,338 (330 ) 1,008 (18,600 ) 18,683 83 616 616 Effective Tax Rate 45.7 % 20.4 % 1325.7 % 11.2 % 22.9 % 22.9 % Net Earnings from continuing operations 1,588 2,356 3,944 17,197 (16,538 ) 659 2,078 – 2,078 % of net sales 9.5 % 23.7 % 173.4 % 6.6 % 16.2 % 16.2 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 102,398 (102,128 ) 270 768 545 1,313 1,613 (1,565 ) 48 % of net sales 614.7 % 1.6 % 7.7 % 13.2 % 12.5 % 0.4 % Net Earnings 103,986 (99,772 ) 4,214 17,965 (15,993 ) 1,972 3,691 (1,565 ) 2,126 % of net sales 624.2 % 25.3 % 181.1 % 19.9 % 28.7 % 16.5 % Earnings from Operations 3,663 658 2,301 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 462 457 453 Stock Option Expense 126 223 194 EBITDA 4,251 1,338 2,948

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited) continued: 53 Weeks Ended

March 3, 2019 52 Weeks Ended

February 25, 2018 GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special Items GAAP Specials

Items Before

Special Items Selling, General & Administrative

Expenses $ 8,968 $ (528 ) $ 8,440 $ 9,862 $ (513 ) $ 9,349 % of net sales 17.5 % 16.5 % 24.5 % 23.2 % Restructuring Charges – – – 146 (146 ) – % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.4 % 0.0 % Earnings from Operations 7,216 528 7,744 1,280 659 1,939 % of net sales 14.1 % 15.1 % 3.2 % 4.8 % Interest Income 2,379 2,379 2,641 – 2,641 % of net sales 4.7 % 4.7 % 6.6 % 6.6 % Loss on Sales of Marketable Securities (1,498 ) 1,498 – (1,342 ) 1,342 – % of net sales -2.9 % 0.0 % -3.3 % 0.0 % Interest Expense – – – 2,269 (144 ) 2,125 % of net sales 0.0 % 0.0 % 5.6 % 5.3 % Net Interest and Other Income 881 1,498 2,379 (970 ) 1,486 516 % of net sales 1.7 % 4.7 % -2.4 % 1.3 % Earnings before Income Taxes 8,097 2,026 10,123 310 2,145 2,455 % of net sales 15.8 % 19.8 % 0.8 % 6.1 % Income Tax Provision 1,791 458 2,249 (18,162 ) 18,683 521 Effective Tax Rate 22.1 % 22.2 % -5858.7 % 21.2 % Net Earnings from continuing operations 6,306 1,568 7,874 18,472 (16,538 ) 1,934 % of net sales 12.3 % 15.4 % 45.9 % 4.8 % Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 107,239 (103,203 ) 4,036 2,123 3,873 5,996 % of net sales 209.8 % 7.9 % 5.3 % 14.9 % Net Earnings 113,545 (101,635 ) 11,910 20,595 (12,665 ) 7,930 % of net sales 222.1 % 23.3 % 51.2 % 19.7 % Earnings from Operations 7,744 1,939 Addback non-cash expenses: Depreciation 1,784 1,833 Stock Option Expense 720 932 EBITDA 10,248 4,704

