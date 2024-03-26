TYSONS, Va., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (“Park” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PK) is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). This is the second consecutive year that Park has received this honor and the Company is once again the only hotel company to have earned this recognition for its energy management program.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for our commitment to improving energy efficiency at our hotels,” said Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park. “I am proud of our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint through targeted efficiency investments and upgrades and am pleased that we have once again been recognized as an industry leader.”

“I congratulate this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for their innovation and leadership, in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, address climate change, and contribute to a healthier environment for all,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year is the highest level of EPA recognition for corporate energy management programs. More specifically, ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award winners for Energy Management have demonstrated a high level of excellence in improving the energy performance of buildings and plants through a corporate-wide, portfolio-based energy program.

Park’s portfolio-wide efforts to drive environmental efficiencies are an integral part of the Company’s broader corporate responsibility commitments and strategies. For more information about the Company’s corporate responsibility program, visit https://www.pkhotelsandresorts.com/responsibility.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs, with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

