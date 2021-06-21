Breaking News
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 6, 2021

TYSONS, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it plans to report financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the stock market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Park will hold a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its earnings results, current operational environment and business outlook.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:

Telephone:
Please dial (877) 451-6152, or (201) 389-0879 for international participants, and request Park Hotels & Resorts’ Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It is recommended that participants dial in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

Webcast:
Please log on to www.pkhotelsandresorts.com 10 minutes prior to the call to register. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of Park’s website.

About Park Hotels & Resorts
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 59 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information. 

For more information, contact:
Ian Weissman
Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy
571-302-5591
[email protected]

