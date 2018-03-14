Park Street Nordicom A/S – Revised Financial Calendar

Park Street Nordicom A/S has moved the Ordinary General Meeting by one week from the 26 April to 19 April 2018. All other dates remain unchanged.

Proposals from shareholders will be accepted if received by 15 March 2018, which corresponds to 6 weeks before the original fixed date of the Ordinary General Meeting.





Date Item

28 March 2018 Annual report 2017

19 April 2018 Ordinary General Meeting

30 August 2018 Half year report 2018

28 March 2019 Annual report 2018

25 April 2019 Ordinary General Meeting

For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at [email protected]

Company Website: www.psnas.com

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03