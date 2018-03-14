Park Street Nordicom A/S – Revised Financial Calendar

Park Street Nordicom A/S has moved the Ordinary General Meeting by one week from the 26 April to 19 April 2018. All other dates remain unchanged.
Proposals from shareholders will be accepted if received by 15 March 2018, which corresponds to 6 weeks before the original fixed date of the Ordinary General Meeting.
Date Item
28 March 2018 Annual report 2017
19 April 2018 Ordinary General Meeting
30 August 2018 Half year report 2018
28 March 2019 Annual report 2018
25 April 2019 Ordinary General Meeting
Best regards
Pradeep Pattem
CEO
For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at [email protected]
Company Website: www.psnas.com
Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03
