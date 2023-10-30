CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that William R. “Skip” Bowman, Vice President and President – Fluid Connectors Group, and Roger S. Sherrard, Vice President and President – Aerospace Group, will retire on December 31, 2023, after 40 and 34 years of service to the company, respectively.

The Board of Directors has elected Patrick M. Scott, currently Vice President of Operations – Aerospace Group, to succeed Mr. Bowman as Vice President and President – Fluid Connectors Group, and Jay P. Reidy, currently Vice President of Operations – Aerospace Group, to succeed Mr. Sherrard as Vice President and President – Aerospace Group, each effective January 1, 2024.

Mr. Bowman joined Parker in 1983 as a manufacturing engineer and held engineering and operations roles of progressing responsibility at the Tube Fittings Division and Instrumentation Connectors Division. Beginning in 1998, he held several general manager roles for close to a decade. From 2007 to 2016, Mr. Bowman was Vice President of Operations for the Fluid Connectors Group and later the Filtration Group, with broad oversight for their global divisions and operations. He was named Vice President and President – Instrumentation Group in 2016 and has led the Fluid Connectors Group as its President since 2022.

Mr. Sherrard joined Parker in 1989 as a field application engineer with the Compumotor Division, before holding positions as regional sales manager and manufacturing manager. He went on to serve as General Manager for the Automation Actuator Division and in 2003 was named Vice President and President – Instrumentation Group. Mr. Sherrard became Vice President and President – Automation Group in 2005, before being elected to his current role as Vice President and President – Aerospace Group in 2012.

“It’s not often you get to celebrate the achievements of two veteran leaders who both dedicated their entire careers to Parker’s growth and success,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank Skip and Roger for their immeasurable contributions to Parker’s past success and bright future.”

Mr. Scott joined Parker in 2016 as General Manager for the Fluid System Connectors Division. In 2019, he became General Manager of the Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division within the Aerospace Group. He was named Vice President of Operations – Aerospace Group in 2021 and has also served as Integration Leader for Parker’s acquisition of Meggitt PLC since 2022. Prior to joining Parker, Mr. Scott was President – TE Wire & Cable for Berkshire Hathaway and previously held leadership roles at Danaher Corporation and Deloitte Consulting. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Operations Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

Mr. Reidy joined Parker in 2003 as a co-op trainee with the Automation Group. He became a territory manager in 2007 and was later named product sales manager for the Pneumatic Division in 2010. Beginning in 2013 he held business unit manager roles within the Automation and Instrumentation Groups. Mr. Reidy then held General Manager roles with the Precision Fluidics Division, the Advanced Atomization Technologies joint venture, and the Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division, before being promoted to his current role as Vice President of Operations – Aerospace Group in 2022. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Akron and a Master of Business Administration from Ohio State University.

