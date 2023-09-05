CLEVELAND, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Denise Russell Fleming to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2023.

Ms. Fleming is currently Executive Vice President, Technology and Global Services and Chief Information Officer for BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies. She was previously Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer for Boeing Defense, Space and Security (a division of The Boeing Company), and has more than 25 years of global experience in information technology, cyber risk management, general management, marketing and engineering.

“Denise is a seasoned executive whose unique combination of operational, functional and technology experience, supported by a proven track record of success, make her a welcome addition to Parker’s Board of Directors,” said Executive Chairman Tom Williams. “Having led successful business and digital strategies and transformations for several premier global companies, Denise brings valuable knowledge to our Board to help continue our strong financial, operational and governance oversight.”

Ms. Fleming began her post-graduate career with Sprint Nextel Corporation in 1997 and served in various marketing and engineering roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of Network Service Management. From 2010 – 2016 she was Vice President of Business Technology and Application Solutions for BAE Systems, Inc., and served for a period of that time as acting Chief Information Officer. Ms. Fleming then became Vice President, Information Technology and Business Partners for Boeing Defense, Space & Security before taking on her current role with BD in 2022.

Ms. Fleming has served on multiple boards of directors for nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

