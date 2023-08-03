Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights:

– Sales increased 22% to a record of $5.1 billion; organic sales increased 6%

– Total segment operating margin was 22.1%, or a record 24.0% adjusted

– EPS were $5.44, or a record of $6.08 adjusted

– Debt reduction of $846 million in the quarter

Fiscal 2023 Full Year Highlights:

– Sales increased 20% to a record of $19.1 billion; organic sales increased 11%

– Total segment operating margin was 19.1%, or a record 22.9% adjusted

– EPS were $16.04, or a record of $21.55 adjusted

Fiscal 2024 Outlook:

– Total sales growth in the range of 3% to 6%

– Total segment operating margin in the range of 19.7% to 20.1%, or 23.0% to 23.4% adjusted

– Earnings per share in the range of $18.05 to $19.05, or $21.90 to $22.90 adjusted

CLEVELAND, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 fourth quarter sales were a record at $5.1 billion, an increase of 22%, compared with $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income was $709.0 million compared with $128.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $791.4 million, an increase of 18% compared with $671.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per share were $5.44 compared with $0.99 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings per share increased 18% to a record of $6.08 compared with $5.16 in the prior year quarter.

For the full year, fiscal 2023 sales were a record at $19.1 billion, an increase of 20%, compared with $15.9 billion in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 net income was $2.1 billion compared with $1.3 billion in fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 adjusted net income was a record at $2.8 billion compared with $2.4 billion in the prior year. Fiscal 2023 earnings per share were $16.04 compared with $10.09 in fiscal 2022. On an adjusted basis, fiscal 2023 full year earnings per share increased 15% to a record of $21.55 compared with $18.72 in the prior year. Fiscal 2023 cash flow from operations increased 22% to $3.0 billion, or 15.6% of sales compared with $2.4 billion, or 15.4% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release and includes various expenses associated with the completion of the acquisition and divestitures during fiscal 2023.

“Our fourth quarter performance represents a strong finish to an outstanding year in which our global team continued to deliver great results,” said Chief Executive Officer Jenny Parmentier. “In the quarter, we achieved records for sales, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted earnings per share and had strong cash flow generation. Of note was the strength of our aerospace business, which achieved substantial growth in sales and segment operating income. Fiscal 2023 was a record year highlighted by ongoing operational improvements and the continued transformation of our portfolio through the acquisition of Meggitt.”

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American fourth quarter sales increased 10% to $2.3 billion and operating income was $490.8 million compared with $430.1 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $540.6 million, or 23.5% of sales, a 60 basis point increase compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. International fourth quarter sales increased 6% to $1.5 billion and operating income was $309.4 million compared with $296.8 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $352.1 million, or 23.3% of sales, a 90 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Fourth quarter sales increased 90% to $1.3 billion and operating income was $327.6 million compared with $149.4 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $331.4 million, or 25.8% of sales, a 160 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Orders

The company reported the following orders for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders increased 3% for total Parker

Orders decreased 8% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 1% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 28% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.

Outlook

Parker announced its outlook for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The company expects total sales growth in fiscal 2024 to be in the range of 3% to 6%; total segment operating margin in the range of 19.7% to 20.1%, or 23.0% to 23.4% on an adjusted basis; and earnings per share in the range of $18.05 to $19.05, or $21.90 to $22.90 on an adjusted basis. Reconciliations of forecasted segment operating margin to adjusted forecasted segment operating margin and forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Parmentier added, “We enter fiscal 2024 on a great foundation with opportunities to accelerate our performance through execution of the Win Strategy™ 3.0, Parker’s business system. Our fiscal 2024 guidance reflects continued progress toward our fiscal 2027 financial targets. Our confidence in reaching those targets is supported by the strength of our portfolio, synergies from the integration of Meggitt, and secular growth trends. These drivers will continue to accelerate our top quartile performance. Parker has a very bright future.”

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Reclassification

Effective July 1, 2022, the company began classifying certain expenses, previously classified as cost of sales, as selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) or within other (income) expense, net. During the integration of recently acquired businesses, the company has seen diversity in practice of the classifications of certain expenses, and the reclassification was made to better align the presentation of expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income with management’s internal reporting. The expenses reclassified from cost of sales to SG&A relate to certain administrative activities conducted in production facilities and research and development. Foreign currency transaction expense was also reclassified from cost of sales to other (income) expense, net on the Consolidated Statement of Income. These reclassifications had no impact on net income, earnings per share, cash flows, segment reporting or the financial position of the Company and were retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company’s outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, all comparisons include acquisitions in both the numerator and denominator and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted segment operating income; and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022* 2023 2022* Net sales $ 5,095,943 $ 4,187,832 $ 19,065,194 $ 15,861,608 Cost of sales 3,262,860 2,768,925 12,635,892 10,550,309 Selling, general and administrative expenses 834,940 650,956 3,354,103 2,504,061 Interest expense 157,176 71,270 573,894 255,252 Other (income) expense, net (62,228 ) 578,513 (178,359 ) 937,760 Income before income taxes 903,195 118,168 2,679,664 1,614,226 Income taxes 194,117 (10,738 ) 596,128 298,040 Net income 709,078 128,906 2,083,536 1,316,186 Less: Noncontrolling interests 122 75 600 581 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 708,956 $ 128,831 $ 2,082,936 $ 1,315,605 *Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect the income statement reclassification, as described in the attached press release. Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 5.52 $ 1.00 $ 16.23 $ 10.24 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.44 $ 0.99 $ 16.04 $ 10.09 Average shares outstanding during period – Basic 128,440,007 128,510,429 128,367,842 128,539,387 Average shares outstanding during period – Diluted 130,222,542 130,172,735 129,822,085 130,355,943 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.48 $ 1.33 $ 5.47 $ 4.42

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales growth – as reported 21.7 % 5.8 % 20.2 % 10.6 % Adjustments: Acquisitions 16.3 % — % 13.1 % — % Divestitures (0.6 )% — % (0.4 )% — % Currency (0.4 )% (4.2 )% (3.0 )% (1.7 )% Organic sales growth 6.4 % 10.0 % 10.5 % 12.3 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 708,956 $ 128,831 $ 2,082,936 $ 1,315,605 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 126,296 77,073 500,713 314,450 Business realignment charges 9,226 4,946 26,706 14,757 Integration costs to achieve 18,786 1,824 95,439 4,766 Acquisition-related expenses 2,754 11,662 166,294 95,727 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts — 619,061 389,992 1,015,426 Net gain on divestitures — — (362,003 ) — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value (57,992 ) — 109,981 — Russia liquidation — — — 20,057 Meggitt early debt retirement 9,999 — 9,999 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (26,613 ) (171,921 ) (222,379 ) (340,258 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 791,412 $ 671,476 $ 2,797,678 $ 2,440,530

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per diluted share $ 5.44 $ 0.99 $ 16.04 $ 10.09 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 0.97 0.59 3.85 2.41 Business realignment charges 0.07 0.04 0.20 0.11 Integration costs to achieve 0.14 0.01 0.73 0.04 Acquisition-related expenses 0.02 0.09 1.29 0.74 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts — 4.76 3.00 7.79 Net gain on divestitures — — (2.78 ) — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value (0.45 ) — 0.84 — Russia liquidation — — — 0.15 Meggitt early debt retirement 0.08 — 0.08 — Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.19 ) (1.32 ) (1.70 ) (2.61 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 6.08 $ 5.16 $ 21.55 $ 18.72 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 2,301,159 $ 2,087,696 $ 8,916,194 $ 7,703,150 International 1,512,272 1,423,924 5,789,499 5,638,896 Aerospace Systems 1,282,512 676,212 4,359,501 2,519,562 Total net sales $ 5,095,943 $ 4,187,832 $ 19,065,194 $ 15,861,608 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 490,823 $ 430,142 $ 1,853,079 $ 1,515,259 International 309,373 296,838 1,218,331 1,178,044 Aerospace Systems 327,595 149,368 562,444 501,431 Total segment operating income 1,127,791 876,348 3,633,854 3,194,734 Corporate general and administrative expenses 83,336 70,635 229,677 219,699 Income before interest expense and other expense 1,044,455 805,713 3,404,177 2,975,035 Interest expense 157,176 71,270 573,894 255,252 Other (income) expense, net (15,916 ) 616,275 150,619 1,105,557 Income before income taxes $ 903,195 $ 118,168 $ 2,679,664 $ 1,614,226

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial North America sales $ 2,301,159 $ 2,087,696 $ 8,916,194 $ 7,703,150 Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 490,823 $ 430,142 $ 1,853,079 $ 1,515,259 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 47,138 46,630 181,954 188,325 Business realignment charges 1,792 670 4,024 2,638 Integration costs to achieve 877 214 4,636 1,171 Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 540,630 $ 477,656 $ 2,043,693 $ 1,707,393 Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 21.3 % 20.6 % 20.8 % 19.7 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 23.5 % 22.9 % 22.9 % 22.2 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial International sales $ 1,512,272 $ 1,423,924 $ 5,789,499 $ 5,638,896 Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 309,373 $ 296,838 $ 1,218,331 $ 1,178,044 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 34,935 17,701 85,825 75,105 Business realignment charges 7,385 4,282 19,617 11,149 Integration costs to achieve 358 433 3,875 2,418 Russia liquidation — — — 6,257 Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 352,051 $ 319,254 $ 1,327,648 $ 1,272,973 Diversified Industrial International operating margin 20.5 % 20.8 % 21.0 % 20.9 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating margin 23.3 % 22.4 % 22.9 % 22.6 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aerospace Systems sales $ 1,282,512 $ 676,212 $ 4,359,501 $ 2,519,562 Aerospace Systems operating income $ 327,595 $ 149,368 $ 562,444 $ 501,431 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 44,223 12,742 232,934 51,020 Business realignment charges 49 54 3,065 967 Integration costs to achieve 17,551 1,177 86,928 1,177 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value (57,992 ) — 109,981 — Russia liquidation — — — 6,570 Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating income $ 331,426 $ 163,341 $ 995,352 $ 561,165 Aerospace Systems operating margin 25.5 % 22.1 % 12.9 % 19.9 % Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating margin 25.8 % 24.2 % 22.8 % 22.3 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total net sales $ 5,095,943 $ 4,187,832 $ 19,065,194 $ 15,861,608 Total segment operating income $ 1,127,791 $ 876,348 $ 3,633,854 $ 3,194,734 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 126,296 77,073 500,713 314,450 Business realignment charges 9,226 5,006 26,706 14,754 Integration costs to achieve 18,786 1,824 95,439 4,766 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value (57,992 ) — 109,981 — Russia liquidation — — — 12,827 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,224,107 $ 960,251 $ 4,366,693 $ 3,541,531 Total segment operating margin 22.1 % 20.9 % 19.1 % 20.1 % Adjusted total segment operating margin 24.0 % 22.9 % 22.9 % 22.3 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 475,182 $ 535,799 Marketable securities and other investments 8,390 27,862 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,827,297 2,341,504 Non-trade and notes receivable 309,167 543,757 Inventories 2,907,879 2,214,553 Prepaid expenses and other 306,314 6,383,169 Total current assets 6,834,229 12,046,644 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,865,030 2,122,758 Deferred income taxes 81,429 110,585 Investments and other assets 1,104,576 788,057 Intangible assets, net 8,450,614 3,135,817 Goodwill 10,628,594 7,740,082 Total assets $ 29,964,472 $ 25,943,943 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 3,763,175 $ 1,724,310 Accounts payable, trade 2,050,934 1,731,925 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 651,319 470,132 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 374,571 250,292 Other accrued liabilities 895,371 1,682,659 Total current liabilities 7,735,370 5,859,318 Long-term debt 8,796,284 9,755,825 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 551,510 639,939 Deferred income taxes 1,649,674 307,044 Other liabilities 893,355 521,897 Shareholders’ equity 10,326,888 8,848,011 Noncontrolling interests 11,391 11,909 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,964,472 $ 25,943,943

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,083,536 $ 1,316,186 Depreciation and amortization 818,129 571,764 Share incentive plan compensation 142,720 137,093 Gain on sale of businesses (366,345 ) (1,394 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,819 (5,727 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (1,486 ) 5,131 Gain on investments (4,690 ) (3,972 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables 128,000 (259,876 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities 13,211 1,003,270 Other, net 163,036 (320,745 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,979,930 2,441,730 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $89,704 in 2023) (7,146,110 ) — Capital expenditures (380,747 ) (230,044 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 13,244 39,353 Proceeds from sale of businesses 473,207 3,366 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (37,791 ) (27,895 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 56,786 31,809 Payments of deal-contingent forward contracts (1,405,418 ) — Other 250,017 (235,426 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,176,812 ) (418,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (293,847 ) (457,225 ) Net proceeds from debt 40,470 5,001,345 Financing fees paid (13,605 ) (58,629 ) Dividends paid (704,054 ) (569,855 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (971,036 ) 3,915,636 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4,776 ) (23,770 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,172,694 ) 5,914,759 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 6,647,876 733,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 475,182 $ 6,647,876

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – JUNE 30, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2024 Forecasted segment operating margin 19.7% to 20.1% Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.4% Costs to achieve 0.2% Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.8% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin 23.0% to 23.4% *Totals may not foot due to rounding